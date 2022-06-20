ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner refuses to sign Tottenham fan’s shirt

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

New Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner appeared to refuse to sign a supporter’s shirt as he was wearing a Tottenham one.

The American shot-stopper, who sealed a move to north London earlier this year, was saying goodbye to fans after his final game for New England Revolution .

While he is happy enough signing autographs for most in the stadium, Turner can be heard saying “Oh no” as a man wearing a Spurs shirt held out another for him to sign.

Footage of the moment, shared by New England Revolution, has already been viewed 1.7 million times.

The Independent

The Independent

