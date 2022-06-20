ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Springettsbury Township building construction forges ahead despite supply chain issues

By Michael Gorsegner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpringettsbury Township, York County — One year into a $17 million construction project and the new Springettsbury Township Police Department is on track, despite supply chain disruptions. “It will basically be a one-stop-shop...

