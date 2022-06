HARRISBURG, Pa. — On June 22, the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs and education and youth advocates denounced Senate Bill 1278. According to the PA Commission on LGBTQ, this bill is a "copy-paste" of the "Don't Say Gay" bill in Florida which they said is discriminatory as it harms students and is a set back for human rights in Pennsylvania.

