Omarion And Mario Set For Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle

By DeMicia Inman
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Omarion and Mario have been announced as the competing performers for the next Verzuz . Set for Thursday (June 23), the event will happen in Los Angles and be streamed across Verzuz ‘s digital platforms. According to a press release, both singers predicted their appearance in recent interviews before the matchup was official.

“I think there’s a few people out there that I could do, but it’s a small class of people who perform like myself,” remarked Omarion on The Big Tigger Show.

“O would be the only right fit for the people,” said Mario to The Shade Room.

For the first time in the celebratory series’ history, the main event will be supplemented with an additional battle. A bonus Verzuz featuring team Ray J and Bobby V taking on team Pleasure P and Sammie will also take place, adding to the nostalgic R&B night.

“This the cure for amnesia! My day ones already know the vibes I’m bringing!,” wrote Mario on Instagram sharing the news.

“This about to be fun! & and much needed re-education for you bots,” shared Omarion. “True R&B rules the soul.”

Take a look at the official flyer for the Verzuz below.

