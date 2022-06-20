State of Emergency declared after storms in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A state of emergency has been declared for Mingo County, West Virginia after a severe weather system hit the county last week.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says he will file the proclamation Tuesday during business hours, and it will remain in effect for 30 days unless it is terminated by a second proclamation.

The storm hit Mingo County on Friday, June 17, 2022, causing flash flooding, taking down trees and power lines, blocking roads and leaving thousands of residents without power.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the state’s Emergency Operations Plan as necessary and to mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond as well as facilitate the provision of essential emergency services.

The WV EMD says their response will help begin the clean up process for the area.

As of 2:20 p.m., June 20, 2022, approximately 1,535 customers in Mingo County remain without power, according to Appalachian Power.

