Two Ocala Police Department officers were in the right place at the right time when they spotted ducks that were attempting to cross State Road 200 on Thursday morning. According to OPD, Officer Santiago and Officer Barker were traveling southbound on SW Martin Luther King Jr. at around 9:20 a.m. When the officers were about to turn right onto State Road 200, they noticed that the ducks were about to cross the six lanes of traffic.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO