OPEN -Good evening, and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to tonight’s top stories, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. Now, a few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight: A 22-year-old East Wenatchee man has been arrested for the May 29th arson fire in the Wenatchee Target store./ Concerned citizens helped sheriff’s deputies track down a pair of suspected burglars who allegedly threatened to kill a homeowner Thursday morning just outside Moses Lake, and, The pilot of a glider plane had to be rescued Wednesday afternoon after a hard landing in Lake Chelan.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO