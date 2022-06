VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ali Keller is currently running the Strength and Conditioning program in Valley City to continue to build up the Hi-Liner culture. The program has just wrapped up it’s 3rd week of action. There are 105 kids ranging from grades 6-12 in the program. Ali is getting support for the program from the following community members, Brenda Ingstad, Ferris Nance, Dani Lindemann, and Sarah Hanson. Every head coach and administrator are also rotating to help.

