Former governor Charlie Crist worked his way through small town Florida celebrating Juneteenth weekend with Black business owners in Deland, participants at a community cultural event in Palatka, the Melanin Market of businesses and the faith community at three churches in Jacksonville. It was quite a schedule, but nothing new for Crist. He has been visiting Black communities in rural areas and big cities with equal vigor since May of 2021 when he announced his candidacy against Governor Ron DeSantis. His opponents are rarely seen anywhere.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO