Seymour Police Department conducting death investigation after body found in creek Friday afternoon

BEDFORD – The probable cause affidavit has been released on William Blackwell’s attempted murder charge. According to Bedford Police, on June 15, 2022, at 12:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1213 7th Street after a report of a verbal domestic. While en route to the address, Bedford Dispatch advised that a second call was received by a female reporting that she needed an ambulance for a male that was bleeding from the head from a fight. The female hung up the phone and did not provide any additional information.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO