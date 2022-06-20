ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Seymour Police Department conducting death investigation after body found in creek Friday afternoon

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEYMOUR – On June 17, 2022, at approximately 1:15 p.m., the Seymour Police Department received a report of a dead body in a small creek on the...

Fox 19

Motorcyclist dead in Ripley County crash, ISP says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A motorcyclist is dead Thursday night after a crash in southeast Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It happened around 9 p.m. on IN-129 near Benham Road in Ripley County, says ISP Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. No word on what happened or whether anyone else was injured. ISP...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Seymour, IN
Indiana Crime & Safety
Seymour, IN
Police Log: June 24, 2022

12:41 a.m. Request for an officer in the 2600 block of 16th Street. 12:46 a.m. Traffic stop at 5th Street and Bellback Road. 2:00 a.m. Request for a welfare check in the 310 block of Shawnee Lane. 4:57 a.m. 911 call investigation in the 420 block of N Street. 5:22...
BEDFORD, IN
Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Mitchell man arrested after dog dies

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the area of Spice Valley Road and Thompson Lane after a report of a suspicious male. The caller reported 41-year-old Matthew Stigall was “seeing things” and said his home was...
MITCHELL, IN
No foul play suspected in death of man found in southern Indiana creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in a southern Indiana creek. The Seymour Police Department said in an update on Thursday that an autopsy found no foul play in the death of 50-year-old James Gravette. The department said investigators found...
SEYMOUR, IN
Autopsy report released for Shively toddler that died in March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State medical examiners have concluded their investigation into the cause of death for a Shively toddler who died in March. According to the autopsy, the cause of death for 21-month-old Lenix Stanciel is undetermined. Medical examiners found no signs of disease of lethal trauma during the...
SHIVELY, KY
Brown County Prosecutor releases statement on officer-involved shooting

BROWN CO. – Further investigation by Indiana State Police Investigators and a review by the Brown County Prosecutor, Ted Adams have revealed additional facts about the officer-involved shooting that occurred in Nashville, Indiana on April 20, 2022. Prosecutor Adams has provided the following, statement. This completes the investigation by...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
Louisville police say man found shot, dead in south Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in southern Jefferson County on Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police found a man dead inside a residence in the 11000 block of Nez Perce Way, just off Old Preston Highway near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line, around 4:30 p.m. The man had multiple gunshot wounds, Smiley said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
ISP arrests Greencastle man wanted on attempted murder warrant

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — A Greencastle man wanted on an attempted murder and aggravated battery warrant out of Lawrence County was arrested by state police Wednesday. Indiana State Police say a trooper located a vehicle that the suspect, 40-year-old William Blackwell, was known to operate. Trooper Colton Maynor found the vehicle at an apartment complex […]
GREENCASTLE, IN
Mitchell man arrested after violating a protective order

MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he violated an active protective order. Police arrested 51-year-old Michael Moore on a charge of invasion of privacy. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day, Indiana State Police troopers went to a home in the...
MITCHELL, IN
Additional information released on attempted murder arrest

BEDFORD – The probable cause affidavit has been released on William Blackwell’s attempted murder charge. According to Bedford Police, on June 15, 2022, at 12:52 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1213 7th Street after a report of a verbal domestic. While en route to the address, Bedford Dispatch advised that a second call was received by a female reporting that she needed an ambulance for a male that was bleeding from the head from a fight. The female hung up the phone and did not provide any additional information.
BEDFORD, IN
Woman arrested after punching man in the face

MITCHELL – A Bedford woman was arrested when Mitchell Police officers were called to a home in the 120 block of East Deckard Drive after a report of a domestic fight. When police arrived at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, they spoke to a male who was visibly upset and had swelling above his right eye.
MITCHELL, IN

