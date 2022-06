Looking for a way to convert MP4 to HEVC on Windows 11/10? Here is a full guide on how you can convert your MP4 videos to HEVC format. HEVC, which stands for High-Efficiency Video Coding, is a video compression standard that is a successor to Advanced Video Coding (AVC, H.264, or MPEG-4 Part 10). It is also known as H.265 and is getting popular because of better data compression without compromising on the video quality. Now, if you want to convert an MP4 video to HEVC format, you can check out this post. In this post, we have shared two different ways to convert MP4 to HEVC/ H.265. So, let us check out the methods.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO