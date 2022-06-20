ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ESPN’s ‘Unrivaled,’ on Red Wings-Avalanche rivalry, will debut Sunday

By Ansar Khan
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe highly anticipated E60 documentary “Unrivaled,” on the bitter, bloody rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche from more than two decades ago will debut Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN. The network announced today that the special will premiere on the day of Game...

www.mlive.com

THE GREATEST RIVALRY in hockey history left quite a mark on the Detroit Red Wings and the Colorado Avalanche. Twenty-five years after the Wings and Avs were locked in a fantastic, relentless and breathtakingly violent winner-take-all battle for NHL supremacy, Avs enforcer Claude Lemieux still likes to point out the prodigious bump on his skull left by Darren McCarty's knee. There's a similar keepsake on Adam Foote's forehead, another one bisecting Patrick Roy's right eyebrow and even a slight indentation remains on Kris Draper's cheek. To this day the scars the two rivals inflicted upon each other serve as a kind of road map to the epic stretch between 1996 and 2002 that resulted in three Stanley Cups for the Wings and two for the Avalanche. "Red Wings - Avalanche was just pure old-school, deep-seated hatred between two teams and two cities," says McCarty, the mercurial forward who became one of the rivalry's iconic figures. "That's what made this whole thing so beautiful: the hate, and what was at stake."
