When trying to fill tech jobs last year, more than one in three (36.7%) companies sent interview requests only to male candidates, according to research by Hired. The tech industry has long struggled with issues of diversity: more than nine in 10 software developers worldwide are men. Hired said there had actually been a "significant decrease" in the percentage of positions that sent interview requests exclusively to male candidates during the past year – in 2020, that figure was 42.4%, although this year's data shows there is still significant work to do.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO