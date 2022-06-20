FINA Under Fire for Transgender Swimming Ban: All Women Will 'Suffer'
One critic accused the federation of bowing "to political pressure bought about by vicious anti-trans...www.newsweek.com
One critic accused the federation of bowing "to political pressure bought about by vicious anti-trans...www.newsweek.com
Men who pretend to be women are not women. Now real biological women will have a chance to compete on an even playing field with other real biological women.
No, actually, no woman will suffer from the decision. To the contrary, they are being saved and protected from having to compete against biological males. Live as whatever the heck you want, but your choices do not override anybody else's rights. Just because you were born as a man and later decide you want to be a woman, does not make you a woman, no matter how many treatments or procedures are completed.
no not all women will suffer. Women will be free to compete against other women again on a fair and even playing field.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 96