FINA Under Fire for Transgender Swimming Ban: All Women Will 'Suffer'

By Andrew Stanton
 4 days ago
One critic accused the federation of bowing "to political pressure bought about by vicious anti-trans...

Comments / 96

Theory
4d ago

Men who pretend to be women are not women. Now real biological women will have a chance to compete on an even playing field with other real biological women.

Reply(26)
89
JustMyThoughts
4d ago

No, actually, no woman will suffer from the decision. To the contrary, they are being saved and protected from having to compete against biological males. Live as whatever the heck you want, but your choices do not override anybody else's rights. Just because you were born as a man and later decide you want to be a woman, does not make you a woman, no matter how many treatments or procedures are completed.

Reply(1)
69
Allyson PD
4d ago

no not all women will suffer. Women will be free to compete against other women again on a fair and even playing field.

Reply
72
 

ClutchPoints

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is in full support of the world swimming governing body, FINA, adopting new policies regarding transgender athletes to make the competition fair for women. FINA members recently voted in favor of a new “gender inclusion policy” which basically bans transgender swimmers from competing in women’s events if they didn’t transition […] The post Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Transgender women are women, says Mark Drakeford

The first minister of Wales has said he believes "transgender women are women". Mark Drakeford was asked to define what a woman is during a session at the Senedd. Mr Drakeford was answering a question about the inclusion of trans athletes in sport, acknowledging it was an "argument that divides people".
SOCIETY
BBC

Lia Thomas: Transgender athletes 'not a threat' to women's sport

Transgender athletes "are not a threat" to women's sport, says American swimmer Lia Thomas. In March, Thomas became the first known transgender swimmer to win the highest US national college title with victory in the women's 500-yard freestyle. She said athletes did not transition to gain a competitive advantage. The...
SOCIETY
wrestlinginc.com

Japan Passes New Law Inspired By Tragic Death Of Hana Kimura

It has been just over two years since Hana Kimura took her own life. Kimura had been receiving racist abuse from online fans of the reality show Terrace House, on which she was a contestant. The government of Japan has taken a step towards possibly curbing such insults in the future.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Swimmer Anita Alvarez Saved by Coach After Fainting Underwater

Synchronized swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued by her coach after passing out in the pool at the World Aquatics Championships. The U.S. athlete stopped breathing and sank to the bottom of the pool after finishing her routine in the solo free final in Budapest, Hungary. Andrea Fuentes, Alvarez’s coach, dived into the water and pulled the 25-year-old to the surface. “It felt like a whole hour,” Olympic medalist Fuentes told a Spanish radio station, according to the BBC. “I said things weren't right, I was shouting at the lifeguards to get into the water, but they didn’t catch what I said or they didn’t understand. She wasn’t breathing. I went as quickly as I could, as if it were an Olympic final.” Fuentes also rescued Alvarez after she fainted in the pool during an Olympic qualifier in Barcelona last year.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Transgender mountain biker who was 'average' in the men's competition but DOMINATES against biological women issues a brutal message to her haters

A transgender mountain biker dominating the women's competition has said it's 'horrifying' that critics think people like her are ruining the sport. Kate Weatherly, 20, who began taking hormone blockers when she was 17 said a proposed open competition for transgender athletes would 'limit their abilities'. The New Zealand athlete...
SOCIETY
The Independent

US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds

Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships with her quick reaction.The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine on Wednesday.The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface, where another person helped get her out of the pool.Alvarez, a two-time Olympian, had fainted.“It was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes joked.Alvarez, who...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Shape Magazine

Megan Rapinoe On the Importance of Letting Transgender Kids Play Sports

Megan Rapinoe may be one of the most famous soccer players in the U.S., but she's also known for using her platform to help others. She's long been an inspiration to young female athletes and LGBTQ folks, and she notably led the U.S. Women's National Team in a fight for equal pay, alongside teammates, including Alex Morgan and Hope Solo. Most recently, she shared an important message about the need for transgender inclusion in sports during an interview with Time, offering much-needed perspective amid increasing legislation that targets trans youth athletes.
SOCIETY
AFP

'We are human beings': Transgender rugby player says ban is punishment

Transgender former rugby player Caroline Layt said she was assaulted by her teammates nearly two decades ago, and now she fears a new generation of players is being punished for being themselves. "We get punished for transitioning, we also get punished for having to go through puberty," Layt said.
SOCIETY
Phys.org

Transgender athletes: Balancing the debate between science, performance and human rights

The world governing body for swimming, FINA, have announced their eligibility policy for trans athletes and 46 XY DSD athletes. Following extensive consultation with athletes, scientists and lawmakers, they have voted to prohibit those gender diverse athletes from competing in the female category if they have experienced any part of male puberty. The policy states that those who are ineligible to compete may participate in the open categories that FINA plan to develop in the future.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Rewriting the rule books: ensuring gender equity in Canadian hockey

In recent years, gender equity in sport has rightfully received renewed attention. This is due in large part to the work of athletes, advocates, leagues, associations and governing bodies across Canada who have expressed a continuing commitment to ensuring gender equity in the form of increased opportunities, funding or ownership of the sports themselves. Despite attempts to rectify inequality in men’s and women’s sport, inequity remains an insidious force due to a discrepancy between the practical administration of male and female sport. This imbalance can often be seen in the language of the rule book itself: a document that lays...
SOCIETY
