ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOA1J_0gGUOLsg00

BANGKOK (AP) — The world’s largest recorded freshwater fish, a giant stingray, has been caught in the Mekong River in Cambodia, according to scientists from the Southeast Asian nation and the United States.

The stingray, captured on June 13, measured almost four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail and weighed slightly under 300 kilograms (660 pounds), according to a statement Monday by Wonders of the Mekong, a joint Cambodian-U.S. research project.

The previous record for a freshwater fish was a 293-kilogram (646-pound) Mekong giant catfish, discovered in Thailand in 2005, the group said.

The stingray was snagged by a local fisherman south of Stung Treng in northeastern Cambodia. The fisherman alerted a nearby team of scientists from the Wonders of the Mekong project, which has publicized its conservation work in communities along the river.

The scientists arrived within hours of getting a post-midnight call with the news, and were amazed at what they saw.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mBHUa_0gGUOLsg00
    In this photo provided by FISHBIO taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials measure the length of a giant freshwater stingray from snout to tail before being released back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nj6zW_0gGUOLsg00
    In this photo provided by FISHBIO taken on June 14, 2022, village residents watch as a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Sinsamout Ounboundisane/FISHBIO via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yvI0f_0gGUOLsg00
    In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ajGDB_0gGUOLsg00
    In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a team of Cambodian and American scientists and researchers, along with Fisheries Administration officials prepare to release a giant freshwater stingray back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)
  • In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant freshwater stingray before being released back into the Mekong River in the northeastern province of Stung Treng, Cambodia. A local fisherman caught the 661-pound (300-kilogram) stingray, which set the record for the world’s largest known freshwater fish and earned him a $600 reward. (Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP)

“Yeah, when you see a fish this size, especially in freshwater, it is hard to comprehend, so I think all of our team was stunned,” Wonders of the Mekong leader Zeb Hogan said in an online interview from the University of Nevada in Reno. The university is partnering with the Cambodian Fisheries Administration and USAID, the U.S. government’s international development agency.

Freshwater fish are defined as those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, as opposed to giant marine species such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater like the huge beluga sturgeon.

Mississippi man shatters record for largest blue catfish: ‘Fish of a lifetime’

The stingray’s catch was not just about setting a new record, he said.

“The fact that the fish can still get this big is a hopeful sign for the Mekong River, ” Hogan said, noting that the waterway faces many environmental challenges.

The Mekong River runs through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It is home to several species of giant freshwater fish but environmental pressures are rising. In particular, scientists fear a major program of dam building in recent years may be seriously disrupting spawning grounds.

“Big fish globally are endangered. They’re high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re fished before they mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said. “A lot of these big fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They’re impacted by things like habitat fragmentation from dams, obviously impacted by overfishing. So about 70% of giant freshwater fish globally are threatened with extinction, and all of the Mekong species.”

The team that rushed to the site inserted a tagging device near the tail of the mighty fish before releasing it. The device will send tracking information for the next year, providing unprecedented data on giant stingray behavior in Cambodia.

“The giant stingray is a very poorly understood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” Hogan said. “It’s found throughout Southeast Asia, but we have almost no information about it. We don’t know about its life history. We don’t know about its ecology, about its migration patters.”

Researchers say it’s the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them females. They think this may be a spawning hotspot for the species.

Local residents nicknamed the stingray “Boramy,” or “full moon,” because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was freed on June 14. In addition to the honor of having caught the record-breaker, the lucky fisherman was compensated at market rate, meaning he received a payment of around $600.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Motorcyclist dies after southeast Des Moines crash with pickup truck

DES MOINES, Iowa – A motorcyclist has died from injuries he received in a crash Tuesday night on Des Moines’ southeast side. The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at SE 14th Street and Virginia Avenue, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Police said evidence and witness statements indicate a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Missing man recovered from collapsed Iowa grain silo

YARMOUTH, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing after a grain silo collapsed in Des Moines County on Tuesday was recovered Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirm. The silo, near the town of Yarmouth, collapsed around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Two men had reportedly just finished unloading a semitrailer full of grain when they heard […]
YARMOUTH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Blue Catfish Ever Caught in Florida

There are always fish stories of the “one that got away”, but there are also some fish stories that end with a documented record-breaking catch! Blue catfish are the largest catfish species in the US with Flatheads and Channel catfish coming in behind. They are typically 2-4 feet long and weigh an average of 30-50 pounds. Some can get quite a bit larger. Florida has some rivers with excellent catfish fishing including the Escambia and Yellow Rivers. Other anglers swear by their favorite spots on the Apalachicola and Suwannee Rivers as well. Let’s find out about the largest Blue Catfish ever caught in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

River Monsters: Discover the Largest Fish in the Nile River

The Nile River is the longest in Africa and also the longest in the world, stretching across a total of 11 countries; the Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Burundi, Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Republic of Sudan, and Egypt. The 4,132-mile river located in northeastern Africa harbors many interesting species of plants and animals.
AFRICA
Daily Mail

Huge 46-foot, 30-tonne humpback whale that was cut free from illegal fishing net off Majorca dies after beaching a week later on another beach 190 miles away

A 46-foot humpback whale cut free from an illegal drift fishing net off the island of Mallorca has died on another Spanish beach more than 190 miles away. A team of divers had freed the 30-tonne whale from its earlier plight after it was spotted by a ship about three miles off the coast of Mallorca in the Balearic Islands east of Spain a week ago.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freshwater Fish#Big Fish#World#Southeast Asian#Cambodian#Fishbio#American#Fisheries Administration
a-z-animals.com

Discover the 3ft Giant Shrimp and Jellyfish Hybrid From 500 Million Years Ago

Discover the 3ft Giant Shrimp and Jellyfish Hybrid From 500 Million Years Ago. This animal belongs to the category of evolution’s apex predators. It existed at the start of the evolution of life on earth, about 500 million years ago. Many weird creatures evolved during this period, called the Cambrian period.
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Fisherman Lands Massive Record-Breaking 661-Pound Stingray

U.S. and Southeast Asian scientists have confirmed the man’s giant stingray as the world’s largest recorded freshwater fish after a catch & release. Put this man in all the record books. His name may not be public as of yet, but this Cambodian man is now on record as having caught the biggest freshwater fish ever on planet Earth. Let that sink in for a moment.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

Fisherman in Cambodia Catches Largest Freshwater Fish Ever Hooked

A fisherman in northern Cambodia had captured a 661-pound fish, measuring about 13 feet in length, near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. The 42-year-old fisherman named Moul Thun had accidentally hooked the giant fish near Koh Preah island in the Mekong River in northern Cambodia. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project identified the catch as a giant stingray (Urogymnus polylepis) which they said they know very "relatively little" about. It was believed to be the world's largest freshwater fish ever caught hooked in Cambodia, NBC News reported.
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Asia
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
sciencealert.com

'World's Biggest' Freshwater Fish Netted (And Released!) in Cambodia

A fisherman on the Mekong river in Cambodia has hooked the biggest freshwater fish ever recorded, scientists said – a 300-kilogram stingray. The giant freshwater stingray, which measured four meters (13 feet) from snout to tail, was caught last week and released back into the wild after being fitted with a tag to track its behavior.
PETS
WHO 13

Police called to large fight at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating what caused a large fight to break out at Gray’s Lake Wednesday night. It happened around 9:00 p.m. When officers got to the scene they closed off one of the entrances and cleared out the area. Witnesses described to WHO 13 what they saw. “We were […]
DES MOINES, IA
Yana Bostongirl

The Largest Recorded White Shark was Dubbed "El Monstruo"

Great White sharkPhoto by Laura College on Unsplash. Tales of monstrously huge Great White sharks (Carcharodon carcharias) roaming the seas have been floating around for a long time. Some have even been captured but their size has not been correctly verified due to problems with measurements.
WHO 13

Ankeny father charged for daughter’s shooting death

ANKENY, Iowa – The father of an Ankeny four-year-old who died after shooting herself in the head back in May is now facing charges related to her death. Court documents reveal 33-year-old Akeem Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He was […]
ANKENY, IA
The Independent

Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size

A monster stingray caught in the Mekong River has been named by scientists as the biggest freshwater fish ever documented.The 300kg (661lb) female stingray has usurped a 646lb (293kg) giant catfish caught in Thailand in 2005 from its place as the record-holder.“In 20 years of researching giant fish in rivers and lakes on six continents, this is the largest freshwater fish that we’ve encountered or that’s been documented anywhere worldwide,” biologist Zeb Hogan said.“Finding and documenting this fish is remarkable, and a rare positive sign of hope.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World's largest freshwater fish has been caught in CambodiaStreets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warningHuge wildfire rages across Wharton State Forest in New Jersey
WILDLIFE
WHO 13

Plane makes emergency landing in Jasper County field

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — An Illinois pilot came up about 40 miles short in his fuel calculations on Tuesday, forcing him to make an emergency landing in an Iowa bean field. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday north of Sully. A pilot and a passenger reported that they’d […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy