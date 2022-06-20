ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aakash Chopra Raises Doubts About Hardik Pandya’s Bowling

By Pawan Atri
 4 days ago
Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the national set-up after six months in the India vs South Africa T20I series at home. In the five matches against the Proteas, Hardik Pandya ended as the third leading run-scorer after amassing 117 runs in four innings at a highly impressive average of 58.50....

Rishabh Pant sweeps Umesh Yadav for a massive six, video goes viral

Rishabh who could only make 58 runs in his five outings against South Africa at home, found top form on Friday as he smashed 76 off 87 balls on Day 2 of the warm-up match against Leicestershire. Instead of Team India, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat for Leicestershire and got going almost immediately as he tore apart the Indian attack led by Mohammed Shami and comprising the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur to cruise through to a quick half-century. While fans were happy to see Rishabh Pant back in his attacking avatar, it was his scoop flick off right-arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav which made their day. Rishabh Pant is known for both his unorthodox strokes and his audacity and once again, he showed why he’s a difficult batter to bowl in any format of cricket. Rishabh Pant had moved along nicely to 45 when Umesh Yadav came up with a slightly overpitched delivery on the leg stump. Rishabh Pant went down on one knee and swept it for a massive six over the long leg boundary to complete a well-deserved half-century. The video of the 24-year-old’s six went viral on social media. The scoop flick wasn’t the only Rishabh Pant shot that became a hot topic on Twitter. The southpaw also produced a couple of gorgeous cover drives of Mohammed Shami at the start of the innings.
Ex-India cricketer makes massive Ravindra Jadeja prediction for T20 WC

The T20 World Cup is only a few months away and cricket pundits are busy making their predictions about the mega event. While some claimed that the defending champions and hosts Australia are the favorites to win the event, others have made forecasts about the world’s top cricketers in the format. Most Indian experts, however, have been busy naming their respective Team India squads for the T20 World Cup. After his dismal performances against South Africa in the five-match T20 series at home, several former India cricketers demanded that Rishabh Pant should not be named in the team for the high-profile competition. On the other hand, a few, including Sanjay Manjrekar have spoken about the team composition for the tournament. According to Sanjay Manjrekar, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may find it tough to be a part of India’s playing eleven Down Under. Manjrekar described that because of the emergence of Dinesh Karthik as a finisher, Ravindra Jadeja’s role in the lower-middle order has been compromised whereas Axar Patel has proven to be a far better left-arm spinner than him in T20Is.
