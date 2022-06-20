Aakash Chopra Raises Doubts About Hardik Pandya’s Bowling

The T20 World Cup is only a few months away and cricket pundits are busy making their predictions about the mega event. While some claimed that the defending champions and hosts Australia are the favorites to win the event, others have made forecasts about the world’s top cricketers in the format. Most Indian experts, however, have been busy naming their respective Team India squads for the T20 World Cup. After his dismal performances against South Africa in the five-match T20 series at home, several former India cricketers demanded that Rishabh Pant should not be named in the team for the high-profile competition. On the other hand, a few, including Sanjay Manjrekar have spoken about the team composition for the tournament. According to Sanjay Manjrekar, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja may find it tough to be a part of India’s playing eleven Down Under. Manjrekar described that because of the emergence of Dinesh Karthik as a finisher, Ravindra Jadeja’s role in the lower-middle order has been compromised whereas Axar Patel has proven to be a far better left-arm spinner than him in T20Is.
