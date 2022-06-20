Aakash Chopra Raises Doubts About Hardik Pandya’s Bowling

Rishabh who could only make 58 runs in his five outings against South Africa at home, found top form on Friday as he smashed 76 off 87 balls on Day 2 of the warm-up match against Leicestershire. Instead of Team India, Rishabh Pant walked out to bat for Leicestershire and got going almost immediately as he tore apart the Indian attack led by Mohammed Shami and comprising the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, and Shardul Thakur to cruise through to a quick half-century. While fans were happy to see Rishabh Pant back in his attacking avatar, it was his scoop flick off right-arm fast bowler Umesh Yadav which made their day. Rishabh Pant is known for both his unorthodox strokes and his audacity and once again, he showed why he’s a difficult batter to bowl in any format of cricket. Rishabh Pant had moved along nicely to 45 when Umesh Yadav came up with a slightly overpitched delivery on the leg stump. Rishabh Pant went down on one knee and swept it for a massive six over the long leg boundary to complete a well-deserved half-century. The video of the 24-year-old’s six went viral on social media. The scoop flick wasn’t the only Rishabh Pant shot that became a hot topic on Twitter. The southpaw also produced a couple of gorgeous cover drives of Mohammed Shami at the start of the innings.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO