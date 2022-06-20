ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Chief says Shannon Hills PD officer resigns after arrest in Little Rock

By Miriam Battles
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Shannon Hills, Arkansas, police officer has resigned after being arrested in Little Rock over the weekend, department officials said Monday.

Shannon Hills Police Department Chief Allen Spears confirmed to FOX 16 News that 30-year-old Jose Padilla resigned his position early in the day.

Padilla was arrested around 5 a.m. on suspicions that he stole a vehicle on Jessi Road. Investigators claimed in a police report said that Padilla nearly ran over a pedestrian while trying to leave the location.

Shannon Hills police officer arrested in Little Rock, expected to face theft and other charges

After being arrested, authorities said Padilla refused to provide a urine sample.

He is facing multiple charges including first-degree assault, driving while intoxicated, theft of a motor vehicle and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

This is not the first time Padilla has been on the other side of the badge. He was the focus of a FOX 16 Investigates investigation after being involved in a 2019 crash that left a central Arkansas woman severely injured.

Arkansas law leaves family fighting disability and debt

While the woman’s medical bills from recovering for the crash topped a million dollars, the police department’s limited liability insurance capped their payment at $25,000. Arkansas state law prevents people from suing police officers or the city.

Padilla is currently being held in the Pulaski County Regional Detention facility without bond.

