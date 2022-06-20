ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

( STACKER ) — What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Portland features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland, Oregon on Tripadvisor .

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Portland.

30. Tara Thai Northwest

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1310 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2602
29. PAA DEE

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 6 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1802
28. Bamboo Sushi

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (38 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi- Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1409 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211-5043
27. Pho Van Fresh

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
  • Price: $- Address: 1012 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR 97209-3246
26. Good Taste Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
  • Price: $
  • Address: 18 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3802
25. Boke Bowl

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (96 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Japanese
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1028 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2186
24. Khao San

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (65 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1435 NW Flanders St Ste A, Portland, OR 97209-2647
23. Dragonwell Bistro

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 735 SW 1st Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3326
22. Pho Oregon Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (47 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese- Price: $
  • Address: 2518 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220-5301
21. Afuri Izakaya

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (114 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Asian- Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 923 SE 7th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-2474
20. Duck House Chinese Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (87 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
  • Price: $$ – $$$- Address: 1962 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97201-5224
19. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 3354 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214-5047
18. Shandong

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (130 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 3724 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1825
17. Sa Bai Thai Cuisine

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (52 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 4440 NE 131st Pl, Portland, OR 97230-1425
16. Bamboo Sushi

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 404 SW 12th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2329
15. HK Cafe

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (119 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 4410 SE 82nd Ave Unit 1000, Portland, OR 97266-2955
14. Eem

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 3808 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227-1467
13. Shigezo

  • Rating: 4.0 / 5 (158 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 910 SW Salmon St, Portland, OR 97205-2431
12. Masu Sushi

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (199 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 406 SW 13th Ave Ste 202, Portland, OR 97205-2359
11. Yama Sushi & Sake Bar

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (131 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 926 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209-3412
10. Pho Van Restaurant

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (132 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1919 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97216-1405
9. Red Onion Thai Cuisine

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (176 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai- Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 1123 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-2903
8. E-San Thai Cuisine

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (171 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 133 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204-3534
7. Departure Restaurant and Lounge

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (939 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204-1440
6. Restaurant Murata

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (97 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 200 SW Market St Ste 105, Portland, OR 97201-5722
5. Bamboo Sushi

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (138 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Seafood
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 836 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3004
4. Frank’s Noodle House

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (275 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
  • Price: $
  • Address: 822 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232-1216
3. Thai Bloom!

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (148 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 333 NW 23rd Ave, Portland, OR 97210-3403
2. Bamboo Sushi

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (324 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 304 SE 28th Ave, Portland, OR 97214-1808
1. Thai Peacock

  • Rating: 4.5 / 5 (316 reviews)
  • Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
  • Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
  • Price: $$ – $$$
  • Address: 219 SW 9th Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2801
