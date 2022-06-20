ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
South Carolina woman charged after dog found in a trash compactor (Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been charged after a dog was found in a trash compactor on June 9.

In a news release, Horry County Police Department said a woman was charged after a dog was left in a trash compactor a few weeks ago, thanks to a tip from the community.

HCPD said Carolyn Zanghi, 61, was charged for intentionally and neglectfully abandoning the dog in a trash compactor at the Horry County Solid Waste Authority recycling center. HCPD said she was charged “under the Horry County ordinance for animal care and treatment.”

According to WBTW, the dog that was found in the compactor is with the Horry County Animal Care Center and she is not yet available for adoption. HCPD said the dog was unharmed.

According to Horry County’s Sheriff’s Office detention center booking records and WBTW, Zanghi was also arrested in May for a shoplifting charge.

No further information has been released, including a possible motive.

HCPD: Woman last seen 2 weeks ago found

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman missing for two weeks has been found, Horry County police said. HCPD did not release any additional information about Charli Tiffany Nichole Murphy, 33, who they said was known to often be in the Conway area.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
2 arrested in connection to Effingham shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Effingham, according to authorities. Deshawn Aron Williams and Rasheem Devon Godbolt, both 24 and from Florence, have been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Williams is also charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and […]
EFFINGHAM, SC
Florence County deputies search for missing woman with health issues

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County deputies are searching for a missing woman who has health issues. Sylvia Ann Brooks, 63, of Effingham, was last seen early Sunday at her home on Cherry Johnson Road, according to deputies. Officials believe she left the home on foot. Brooks is about 5’5″ tall and 200 pounds. […]
Pamplico man charged with raping child

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pamplico man was booked into the Florence County Detention Center in May after he allegedly raped a child, according to police documents. Gaven Michael Ryan Lee Hendrickson is facing a first-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to booking documents. News13 reached out to the Pamplico Police […]
PAMPLICO, SC
New S.C. Law: $600 Fine For “Wake Surfing”

A new law in South Carolina now prohibits “wake surfing” on all South Carolina waters within 200 feet of a dock, a person in the water or an anchored watercraft. Officials define wake surfing as operating “a vessel that is ballasted in the stern so as to create a wake that is, or is intended to be, surfed by another person.” In other words, to drive boats that are designed or set up to create a significant wake.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
