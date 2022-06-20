Lamont Paris, Gamecocks offer hometown Class of 2023 forward

Lamont Paris and the South Carolina basketball staff got a good look at Collin Murray-Boyles over the weekend.

On Monday, the Gamecocks offered the Class of 2023 forward from AC Flora after Murray-Boyles took an unofficial visit to the school.

Murray-Boyles had a strong showing at the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association live period event in Rock Hill. Paris and assistant coaches Tanner Bronson, Tim Buckley and Eddie Shannon attended multiple games Murray-Boyles played in this weekend.

This is Murray-Boyles’ first Power Five offer. Some of Murray-Boyles’ recent offers include Belmont, Appalachian State and Wofford. He took a visit to Belmont last week but said this weekend that his recruiting is wide open.

“I have no favorites,” Murray-Boyles told The State on Friday. “I’m all arms out. I’m taking it slow and seeing what will happen.”

The 6-foot-7 Murray-Boyles plans to play his senior season in Wasatch in Utah and would leave for his new school at the end of August. He played this weekend with A.C. Flora as he continues to come back from late-season foot injuries that held him back late in the playoffs.

Murray-Boyles will play the rest of the summer with Upward Stars SE on the Adidas circuit.

Murray-Boyles had a big junior season in helping the Falcons to the Class 4A state championship game. The Class 4A Player of the Year averaged 18.3 points, 11.4 rebounds, 5.3 blocks, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game.

Murray-Boyles is one of three in-state Class of 2023 players with offers now, joining Christ Church’s Jordan Butler and Legacy Early College’s Coen Carr, who are both nationally-ranked recruits in their class.

Paris and Gamecock coaches were on-hand for all o f Butler’s games at the SCBCA event . The 6-foot-11 forward took an unofficial visit to USC last week and he told The State on Friday that Gamecocks will get an official visit from him in the fall.