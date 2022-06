Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Fire Department:. The countdown has started for our annual July 4th Fireworks Display. Please be aware we are in the setup process and will be moving items and equipment on the roadway via side by sides and trailers. Please be courteous and cautious as our safety is a vital part of the setup process. Thank you for your understanding and help with this matter. We hope you plan to enjoy this display with us. We will share more information as we get closer to the shoot date.

PRESTONSBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO