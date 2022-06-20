Mrs. Gardner educates young minds in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officers were dropped into Southside Elementary School with two goals: stop the active shooter and save the children inside. “When I sit in the command post and I listen to the dispatch team say those awful words, it literally gives chills to my skin,” Kenneth Rainey, Sarasota Police Captain with the Professional Standards Division, said.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Title IX was a revolutionary law for women in sports. The federal law prohibits sex discrimination in education or education-based programs which receive federal funding. In Sarasota and Manatee Counties to universities across the United States, Title IX continues to leave its mark on and off...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The notebook containing the handwritten dying declaration of Brain Laundrie is a painful look into the mind of the 23-year-old; who confesses killing his fiancée after she is injured in the Wyoming wilderness. The rambling, eight-page narrative is part confession, part love letter, and in...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SunCoast Blood Centers has an urgent request of residents. An image shared from the organization shows a nearly empty refrigerated unit right now. There is currently an extraordinary need for blood and reserves are dangerously low! The greatest need is for O-Positive and O-Negative blood, but all donors are welcome.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has positively identified the presence of Oriental fruit flies in Pinellas County. The scientific name for the fruit flies is Bactrocera dorsalis. A quarantine has been established in the St. Petersburg area prohibiting the movement of fruit, vegetables, and nuts without a compliance agreement from the department.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Arcadia, Florida was once the economic powerhouse of southwest Florida. Could arcadia be to Florida what savannah is to Georgia? One man is staging a comeback for this frontier town, starting at the historic opera house. Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you see some commotion involving Sarasota Police in the area of Webber Street and Tamiami Trail, don’t worry -- They’re just training. The Sarasota Police Department announced on Twitter Thursday that officers will be conducting training exercises for the next few days.
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have been injured in a construction accident in the Willow Bend neighborhood of Parrish. The call came in just after 10 a.m. Thursday at a build at 11415 65th Court East. The call initially was issued as a crane collapse but upon arrival, rescue and fire crews realized that this was a truss collapse involving multiple individuals. There was no crane on scene, Michael Williamson, division chief of the Parrish Fire District told ABC7.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The newspaper is pushing back against the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, which is shielding two of its deputies’ identities under Marsy’s law. A Sarasota newspaper was back in court Tuesday, challenging a court order protecting the identities of deputies involved in a fatal shooting.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A large crowd of protestors having their voices heard, very upset with the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday overturning Roe V. Wade. “We’re not going to let this go down quietly, if they believe we’re just going to sit at home, we’re not going to do anything, they’re wrong,” said Sarah Parker, President of Women’s Voices of SW Florida. “This is a muddy step on our constitution, our rights and our bodily autonomy and we’re not going to take this one sitting down.”
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Four home break-ins in four different neighborhoods in Manatee County. It happened Monday in broad daylight between 9am and around 2pm. “I’m really shocked, I’ve only been here since December,” said Jesse Costa, a neighbor. “I’ve talked to the neighbors and they say it’s pretty quiet.”
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was found dead in a canal Friday morning after apparently walking away from a crash in Manatee County, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said. At about 8:40 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a body floating in a canal in the...
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City officials in North Port have released the traffic plan for travel to and from the annual Freedom Festival, presented by American Irrigation. This event will be held at CoolToday Park at 18800 W. Villages Parkway at 5 p.m. on July 4, 2022. Free parking will be available at the Park and the public is encouraged to carpool.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota woman was arrested early Wednesday for allegedly loading a semiautomatic handgun as she sat in the emergency room of Blake Medical Center. Bradenton Police dispatchers received a call at 2:16 a.m. from the hospital, saying a female in the emergency room was observed on surveillance cameras actively loading a firearm in her purse.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go again. A heat advisory has been issued for the Suncoast for the potential of dangerous heat indexes this afternoon. We could see the “feels-like” temperatures exceed 110 today, especially in inland locations. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat if you have to be outside this afternoon. Close to the coast, you will see feels-like temperatures near 105, which will also make for dangerous weather conditions in the late afternoon. There will be rain chances today, but the storm will come after the high temperatures of the day will have been reached.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The confession letter written in a notebook found near the remains of Brian Laundrie in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park have been made public and the attorney for the Petito family is very concerned over the release. Gabby and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, were on a cross-county...
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Players Centre is getting ready to celebrate 93 years in Sarasota with an amazing season. Artistic Director Lee Gundersheimer and Marketing Director Amanda Heisey talked about all the exciting things the theatre is planning on doing this year. The season will start with a tribute to Stephen Sondheim with the show Side by Side by Sondheim. The cabaret style show features some of the late composer’s biggest hits.
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who broke into several homes June 20 in southern Manatee County. The homes, in the Eagles Watch, Greenfield Plantation and Palm Aire subdivisions, were all burglarized between 9 a.m. and 1:40 p.m. All the homes had hidden alcoves which allowed the suspect to enter by kicking or prying the front doors open.
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County public officials say the emergency road closure in Bradenton has been extended until June 29. The closure affects Linger Lodge Rd. just south of Tara Elementary School. Crews are performing a sanitary sewer system repair. The repairs, officials tell ABC7, will take two weeks.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a nice start to the day on Wednesday with low humidity and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area. We will see another nice start on Thursday but you will begin to notice the dreaded humidity making a come back and making it feel much warmer during the afternoon hours.
Comments / 0