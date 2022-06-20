ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study ranks which states are the most, least patriotic. Where does TX rank?

By Tyler Manning
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study from WalletHub is looking at patriotism in America, ranking which states are the most and least patriotic in the nation.

So what about the Lone Star State? Where does Texas’ patriotism rank amongst the rest?

This may come as a surprise to some but Texas ranked in the lower half of states, securing the 31st spot in the nation.

Officials say despite having high military engagement, civic engagement was one of the lowest in the country, with Texas ranking 46th in the nation for civic engagement.

Source: WalletHub

Study officials compared all 50 states across 13 different metrics of patriotism including military enlistees, the share of veterans, the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

The top 10 most patriotic states are as follows:

  1. Alaska
  2. Montana
  3. Virginia
  4. North Dakota
  5. Oregon
  6. Maryland
  7. Hawaii
  8. Vermont
  9. New Hampshire
  10. Washington

For the full report, visit WalletHub.

