Thu 6/9 @ 5-8PM Painter Richard Andres (1927-2013) studied at the Cleveland Institute of Art. He became absorbed in paintings by impressionists and post-impressions such as Cezanne and Van Gogh at the Cleveland Museum of Art. But at the same time the art world was awash in abstract expressionism with Jackson Pollock considered the last word in painting. So that influenced him as well, along with artists such as Edward Munch, Emile Nolde and Max Beckmann. And like many other post-Pollock abstract expressionists he developed a visual language of his own.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO