ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MSP helicopter helps Mt. Morris Twp. PD in pursuit

By Jordyn Bruns
abc12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. MORRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police say that Aviation Trooper 3...

www.abc12.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Inmate accused of murdering another inmate inside Michigan prison

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An inmate is facing charges after police say he murdered another inmate inside a Michigan prison last month. Elrick Cooper, 54, was arraigned on a second-degree murder charged Wednesday. Police said he killed an inmate inside the Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township. He...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Michigan State Police#Law Enforcement#Mt Morris Twp
fox2detroit.com

Borrowed trailer hitch leads police to stolen camper, generator in northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after a stolen camper and generator were found in northern Michigan. Last month, a man contacted Michigan State Police after his camper was stolen from a property on Woodstream Trail in Hanover Township. The man told police the used camper was missing a few days after he bought it.
CBS Detroit

Police: Motorcyclist Dead After Crash In Groveland Township

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A motorcyclist has died after crashing Tuesday night on Dixie Highway in Groveland Township. Michigan State Police say at about 10:15 p.m. on June 21, the biker was traveling on the highway near Grange Hall Road “when they left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed.” The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene and the next of kin has been notified. Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, An investigation is ongoing pending autopsy results and vehicle inspection. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

‘Come get me, you coward,’ Michigan man yelled at police, firefighters amid strange crime spree

CARO MI — A Chesterfield man is in police custody after allegedly going on an odd crime spree in Tuscola County. The case began on Saturday, June 18, when police responded to the Pat Curtis Chevrolet dealership at 700 N. State Road in Caro for a vandalism complaint. Witnesses said they had been driving by when they heard a loud bang and watched a white Chevrolet pickup truck hit two parked vehicles and leave the scene. The witnesses jotted the truck’s license plate number and called 911, according to Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Florida woman dead after 5 overdose at west Michigan hotel

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died and four other people are being treated at a hospital after they overdosed at a west Michigan hotel. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids, on Monday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Was This Person Michigan’s First Female Serial Killer?

This young lady has been called Michigan’s first female serial killer…but is she?. Rose Veres was a Hungarian immigrant and widow who, for years, had operated her own boarding house throughout the early part of the 20th Century. According to the Detroit News, Rose kept “a tight leash”...
DETROIT, MI
JC Post

Michigan woman accused of meth distribution in Kansas

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an arrest. Just after 3p.m. Monday, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop at 341st and K-31 Highway, near Melvern, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy located illegal narcotics.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WSAW

Widow arrives at Wisconsin prison to begin life sentence for 2006 murder

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WSAW) - The 67-year-old woman recently tried and convicted in her husband’s 2006 murder has been transferred to prison to begin her life sentence. A jury found Cindy Schulz-Juedes guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and resisting or obstructing an officer last October. Earlier this month she was sentenced to life without the eligibility of parole.
FOND DU LAC, WI
fox2detroit.com

6 moose hit by vehicles in UP; Michigan DNR urges drivers to be careful at night

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are urged to be extra cautious driving when it's dark after recent crashes with moose. Six bull moose have been struck and killed by vehicles along portions of M-95 and U.S Highways 141 and 41 West in Marquette and Baraga counties since late May.
UPMATTERS

Michigan DNR: Teens built bunker in state game area

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Mystery solved: The bunker-like area found in a state game area was built by kids, officials say. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that after News 8 aired a report on the bunker in the Rogue River State Game Area Monday, a mother called the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy