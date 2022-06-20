ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says he’s considering a gas tax holiday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rs9xm_0gGUMazt00

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

POLICE: One dead, three injured in DC shooting

Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising oil prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.

“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

RELATED: Gas tax holiday ‘worth considering,’ treasury secretary says

In an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief.

Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.

He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.

“We’re going to get though this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.

Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.

“There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
WVNS

One dead, one injured after crash on I-64

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A crash that closed both eastbound lanes I-64 at mile marker 176.5 resulted in one death and one other person transported for injuries. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., members of the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single car accident on I-64 near the […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
Washington Examiner

Three things Biden has done that increased gas prices

Average gas prices recently passed $5 per gallon nationwide, setting a new record. This is bad news for workers' budgets, and since it's happening under President Joe Biden’s watch, it's bad news for the Democratic Party’s electoral prospects. The White House has tried to deflect blame for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
MarketRealist

3 States Are Issuing Stimulus Checks in June — All the Details

Many Americans are still hoping for a fourth stimulus check. The Biden administration is focused on combating inflation. Fortunately, help is still available for millions of Americans in need of financial assistance. Are we getting a stimulus check in June? You might get a relief check soon depending on where you live.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
POLITICO

As Joe Biden calls for a national gas tax holiday, it's an idea that's unlikely to go very far at all.

This idea pops up pretty frequently, but there's a number of reasons it's extremely unlikely to become law. What happened: President Joe Biden on Wednesday morning formally called for a national gas tax holiday, but some rank-and-file Democrats are already sending out some lukewarm signals about the idea. There are a number of reasons why this oft-repeated idea simply isn't going to happen — and wouldn't help a ton even if it did.
POTUS
Fortune

Biden is considering supporting a gas tax holiday. Here’s how much drivers would save

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. To counter the sky-high prices American drivers are facing at the gas pump, President Joe Biden said Monday he was nearing a decision on whether or not to support a temporary pause on the federal gasoline tax ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Ethanol#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Washington Examiner

Biden's gas tax holiday unlikely to deliver much relief, experts say

As President Joe Biden calls for a pause in the federal gasoline tax, he is facing skepticism that the measure would provide substantial improvement for people at the pump. At 18.4 cents per gallon, halting the federal gas tax would take a small bite out of soaring prices, which have reached $5 per gallon in recent weeks. The White House had considered a tax holiday in February as gasoline prices rose to nearly $3.50 per gallon before shelving the idea.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CNBC

Oil prices slide as Biden pushes for U.S. fuel cost cuts

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.34, or 1,2%, to $108.18 a barrel at 0031 GMT. Brent crude futures dropped $1.33, or 1.2%, to $113.32 a barrel. Oil prices skidded in early trade on Wednesday amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to bring down soaring fuel costs, including pressure on major U.S. firms to help ease the pain for drivers during the country's peak summer demand.
POTUS
POLITICO

Biden announces a likely doomed gas tax holiday

President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for suspending the federal gasoline tax, in his latest bid to curb rising fuel prices, though it stands almost no chance of passage in Congress. Biden asked lawmakers to pass a three-month pause on the federal 18-cent-per-gallon levy, casting the proposal as a temporary...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy