HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Until Independence Day, Hope Police Department (HPD) will be participating in an impaired driving awareness campaign. From June 29 - July 4, HPD will be actively campaigning by spreading information and keeping a sharp eye out for intoxicated drivers. For good reason, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 11,654 people were killed in vehicle crashes that involved an alcohol-impaired driver in 2020. That same year, 493 people died in vehicle crashes during the July 4 holiday period. Forty-one percent of those fatalities were due to alcohol intoxication.

HOPE, AR ・ 14 HOURS AGO