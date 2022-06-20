ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Powerhouse cricket agency boasting Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler is poised for sale to marketing giant with strong ties to the ECB and The Hundred

By Mike Keegan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

England's biggest cricket agency – which boasts the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler on its books – is set to be sold to a marketing giant with close ties to the ECB and The Hundred.

Ex-England and Lancashire left-hander Neil Fairbrother's powerhouse Phoenix Management Group, which is widely viewed as the biggest representation firm in the sport - is close to being taken over by global outfit CSM Sport and Entertainment, whose non-executive chairman is keen cricket fan Lord Seb Coe.

In what has been described as a 'seriously lucrative deal', the 58-year-old is in advanced talks to hand over the reins to a group who oversaw the ECB's biosecure return to cricket, sponsorship deals for The Hundred and who also brought in a shirt sleeve sponsor for England last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qEVn2_0gGUMObH00
England's biggest cricket agency, Phoenix Management Group, is set to be sold to marketing giant CSM Sport and Entertainment, which has with close ties to the ECB and The Hundred
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MFtIn_0gGUMObH00
Phoenix Management Group has the likes of Ben Stokes (left) and Joe Root (right) on its books
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYOf2_0gGUMObH00

Fairbrother set up Phoenix, known as a the key movers within cricket talent management in this country, in 2018.

Aside from a host of current stars, it also looks after a number of former players who now work in the media including Isa Guha, Steve Harmison and Michael Vaughan.

The potential deal comes at a tricky time for Vaughan, who was stood down by the BBC last year following allegations made by whistleblower Azeem Rafiq.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J9RTq_0gGUMObH00
PMG chief, ex-England and Lancashire left-armer Neil Fairbrother (pictured above), 58, is in advanced talks to hand over the reins in what has been described as a 'seriously lucrative' deal

However, it is understood he will remain part of the BBC's coverage of the forthcoming Test with New Zealand at Headingley.

The broadcaster is to stand by Vaughan, although questions about his charge will not be aired, leaving the potential for a substantial elephant in the room.

Regardless, the potential sale will send shockwaves through the sport. And in an intriguing twist, it would substantially strengthen the hand of CSM, who already work with the ECB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfhZk_0gGUMObH00
CSM Sport and Entertainment's non-executive chairman is keen cricket fan Lord Seb Coe

In 2020 they were appointed to help the governing body formulate a bio-secure return to cricket in the midst of the pandemic, and helped design the bio-secure environments at the Ageas Bowl, Old Trafford and training venues at Worcester and Derby during England's series with West Indies.

CSM were also charged with crafting a commercial proposition which attracted commercial partners to The Hundred when it made its debut last year.

None of the parties involved wished to comment.

Community Policy