Ashland County Commissioners approve two new hires and promote one at the Dog Shelter

ASHLAND - After accepting the letters of resignation as employees of the Dog Shelter effective on June 8 from Tracy Tober and Kristen Fussner, Ashland County Commissioners were able to quickly find replacements during their meeting Thursday, June 16.

Ellie Powell will be a part-time weekend kennel worker with a starting wage of $12 per hour beginning June 19 and pending pre-employment testing.

Megan Vaught was authorized as kennel manager with a starting wage of $14 per hour effective July 5 and Kelsey Dixon was promoted to full-time kennel worker with a $1 per hour raise effective June 19.

Commissioners, along with Solid Waste District Coordinator Jim Skora, have spent several months looking into holding a scrap tire recycling program just for Ashland County farms.

A contract with Willig Tire Recycling was approved on Thursday setting the stage for the county to hold such an event. Skora will begin entering negotiations with Willig and announce the date at a later time.

“I set the price of recycling farm tires at $1,” said Skora. “Regardless of size.”

In a separate agenda move, commissioners established Solid Waste Program Grants for the purpose of receiving and distributing grant money received for the Solid Waste District.

A contract with the State of Ohio to use federal funds for guardrail installation on county roads was approved for 2024.

A $270 check will be issued to Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law toward an outstanding bill regarding the prosecution of two pending cases was approved.

Cindy Bulfinch was appointed to the position of eligibility referral specialist 2 at the Department of Job and Family Services. The move is effective June 27 with a starting wage of $15.52 per hour.

Ashland County Commissioners accept bid from AggCorp Equipment Systems for a stacking conveyor

After several failed bid openings, commissioners were finally able to accept a bid for $195,966 from AggCorp Equipment Systems for a stacking conveyor to be used by the County Highway Department.

The 2022 Guardrail Installation & Upgrade Project bid from Lake Erie Construction was rejected. The bid was 10% over the estimated cost.

CEBCO Representative Wendy Dillingham presented commissioners with the quarterly summary of the health insurance program along with details on drug prescription information, including specific costs of certain prescribed drugs.

A check for $3,000 was given to the commissioners as part of the program’s performance guarantee.

“There were several snafus,” said Dillingham. “One of them being multiple I.D. cards were sent out to individuals. Some with different information.”

UP NEXT The commissioners will meet Thursday, June 23 at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public, but also live-streamed on the Ashland, OH County Government Facebook page.