Henderson McDonald’s grand opening celebrates with free food for a year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Henderson is celebrating the opening of its newest McDonald’s location in over a decade with giveaways, goodies bags, and more.

At the grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 25, customers will have the opportunity to spin a giveaway wheel to receive special prizes and 100 guests will receive Big Macs or Happy Meals for a year. They also will be giving away 2 bikes with helmets.

There also will be grand opening specials such as $1.99 Big Macs, $1.99 Hamburger Happy Meals, and a free cookie with every Extra Value or Happy Meal purchase. The McDonald’s is located at 3452 St. Rose Pkwy., Henderson, NV 89052, the public grand opening event will run from 11 a.m. – to 3 p.m.

