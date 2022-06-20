Sunderland and Huddersfield continue talks with Wimbledon over move for exciting midfielder Jack Rudoni after Championship duo's initial bids - worth over £1m - were rejected by the Dons

Sunderland and Huddersfield are set for further talks with AFC Wimbledon after having their opening bids for Jack Rudoni rejected.

Wimbledon have knocked back offers worth over £1m including add-ons from Championship duo Sunderland and Huddersfield for exciting midfielder Rudoni, 21.

The approaches for Rudoni would make him AFC Wimbledon’s record sale.

Jack Rudoni (left) is expected to leave Wimbledon this summer in a for a club-record sale

But even though his contract expires next summer when he could leave for free the League Two side have placed an even bigger price tag on Rudoni and are aiming to squeeze more money out of Rudoni’s suitors.

Rudoni scored 12 goals and set up four more in 41 appearances for Wimbledon to be named their player of the season for 2021-22.

The talented attacking midfielder was named Wimbledon's 2021-22 player of the season

Huddersfield and Sunderland will now battle it out for his signature ahead of the new season

League One play-off finalists Sunderland and Championship play-off runners-up Huddersfield wanted Rudoni in January and have revived their interest in this window.

Luton and Millwall are keen too while Rudoni has also been subject of enquiries from Southampton and Bristol City.