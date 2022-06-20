ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sunderland and Huddersfield continue talks with Wimbledon over move for exciting midfielder Jack Rudoni after Championship duo's initial bids - worth over £1m - were rejected by the Dons

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sunderland and Huddersfield are set for further talks with AFC Wimbledon after having their opening bids for Jack Rudoni rejected.

Wimbledon have knocked back offers worth over £1m including add-ons from Championship duo Sunderland and Huddersfield for exciting midfielder Rudoni, 21.

The approaches for Rudoni would make him AFC Wimbledon’s record sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hx2hn_0gGULtYf00
Jack Rudoni (left) is expected to leave Wimbledon this summer in a for a club-record sale

But even though his contract expires next summer when he could leave for free the League Two side have placed an even bigger price tag on Rudoni and are aiming to squeeze more money out of Rudoni’s suitors.

Rudoni scored 12 goals and set up four more in 41 appearances for Wimbledon to be named their player of the season for 2021-22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKCMh_0gGULtYf00
The talented attacking midfielder was named Wimbledon's 2021-22 player of the season
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrNYK_0gGULtYf00
Huddersfield and Sunderland will now battle it out for his signature ahead of the new season

League One play-off finalists Sunderland and Championship play-off runners-up Huddersfield wanted Rudoni in January and have revived their interest in this window.

Luton and Millwall are keen too while Rudoni has also been subject of enquiries from Southampton and Bristol City.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Ben Stokes made Jack Leach feel wanted and now the England spinner is a changed man... all the signs suggest he CAN thrive on the Test scene

Jack Leach took a wicket with his first ball, another with his last, and in between did everything he could to prove he really can forge a Test career outside Asia. From the moment Ben Stokes entrusted him with the 12th over of this Test, and was instantly rewarded with the wicket of New Zealand opener Will Young, Leach looked a changed man.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Lessons in management from Pep Guardiola, Turf Moor's 'state-of-the-art' facilities and a reunion with coach Craig Bellamy... new Burnley boss Vincent Kompany takes stock ahead of his debut season in the Championship

Vincent Kompany remembers arriving at Manchester City just a few days before the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 and finding a training ground that didn’t have a coffee machine or a toilet door. As he got his feet under the table as Burnley manager on Friday, the decorated former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo works up sweat in solo training at Real Mallorca ahead of Manchester United's pre-season tour next month amid claims star forward is expected to stay at club this summer despite reported frustration over lack of transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo was pictured training at Real Mallorca ahead of Manchester United's pre-season tour next month, despite speculation that he wants to quit the club this summer. Reports from Portugal earlier this week revealed the 37-year-old was considering an Old Trafford exit this window, after becoming frustrated by the club's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Rudoni
Daily Mail

Newcastle eye bid for Armando Broja with Eddie Howe's side set to miss out on Hugo Ekitike - but other clubs are interested 'with West Ham enquiring about Chelsea striker this week'

Newcastle are lining up a deal for Chelsea forward Armando Broja in the event that they cannot sign Hugo Ekitike. The Magpies have had their sights set on front man Ekitike, 20, since January, and even agreed a fee with Reims, but the youngster decided to stay in France during the winter window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time major champion Sandy Lyle claims Rory McIlroy 'has to be the hot name' for the 150th Open and insists a win on home soil for fellow Scot Robert McIntyre would be 'huge' but 'mind-boggling icon' Tiger Woods will draw the biggest crowds

Golfing great Sandy Lyle reveals his pick to win the 150th Open Championship 'has got to be Rory McIlroy' but the Scot also can't resist looking closer to home as he backs compatriot Robert MacIntyre. Lyle only won The Open once but his 1985 win was significant for UK golf...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Liverpool 'could let Mohamed Salah leave for £60m THIS SUMMER' amid ongoing contract saga as Real Madrid monitor situation - with forward 'demanding £400,000-a-week wages to remain at Anfield'

Liverpool could allow Mohamed Salah to leave this summer if a suitable offer is made, according to reports. Despite having already lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich, Liverpool could end up selling another of their high-profile stars and they are ready to consider offers in the region of £60million for Salah, as reported by The Sun.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huddersfield#Ons#Afc Wimbledon#Millwall
Daily Mail

Is Emma Raducanu's coaching merry-go-round madness or just the modern way? The star has raised eyebrows by trying a host of trainers since her US Open miracle before settling on Jane O’Donoghue

At this point Andrew Richardson might have thought he would be preparing Emma Raducanu for her first tilt at Wimbledon as a bona fide star. Instead, the ex British Davis Cup player, who got a major assist in her astonishing US Open triumph, will be in Spain over the next two weeks.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton showed exactly what Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes want from this England Test team - it was the kind of performance that England's top order can learn from

That was a quite superb counter-attack from Jonny Bairstow and Jamie Overton. From 91 for six, with England almost dead and buried, they took the game to New Zealand in thrilling fashion and, at 264 for six, have brought their side back into this Test. It was an excellent example...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Femi Azeez's future at Reading remains doubtful as a host of EFL clubs, Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles and Portuguese outfit FC Famalicao target winger... with his Royals' contract set to expire in July

Reading winger Femi Azeez’s future is in the balance with his contract due to expire amid interest from home abroad. Along with clubs in the EFL, Azeez, older brother of Arsenal midfielder Miguel, is being targeted by Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles and Portuguese outfit FC Famalicao. Paul Ince’s...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Back to Juventus, a new challenge at Bayern Munich or an emotional return to where it all began with Sporting Lisbon: With Cristiano Ronaldo 'ready to quit Manchester United'... where could the Portuguese star go to see out his career?

After his return to Old Trafford last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo's second-coming at Manchester United did not exactly go according to plan. Despite finishing as the club's top scorer, a sixth-placed finish and no progress deep into the cup competitions concluded a miserable season for the Red Devils. Now, the 37-year-old star is reportedly unhappy with United's lack of activity in the transfer market this summer, with new boss Erik ten Hag yet to bring anybody in.
MLS
Daily Mail

Tottenham outcast Bryan Gil is set to leave the club with both Marseille and Sampdoria interested in the £25m winger after the Spaniard spent a season out on loan at Valencia

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is a transfer target for Marseille and Sampdoria with Spurs said to be open to doing a deal for the 21-year-old who joined just one year ago. The Italian club emerged as prime candidates for the Spanish-born winger after contacting Spurs in an attempt to secure a season-long loan deal for the out-of-favour attacker.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney RESIGNS as Derby County manager after 18 months in charge - as he calls for 'someone with fresh energy' to takeover cash-strapped League One club who remain in administration

Wayne Rooney has quit crisis-torn Derby, even though they are finally on the brink of exiting administration. England’s record goalscorer departed just three days before the Rams were due to report for pre-season training, with local property group Clowes Developments submitting a bid for the club last night, after buying Pride Park from former owner Mel Morris. Rooney had one year left of a lucrative contract.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Matthijs De Ligt has ALWAYS fancied the Premier League and a move to Chelsea or Manchester United could make sense for all parties... the £67m Dutchman hasn't improved in Italy and Juventus need the money!

In Italy as in the rest of Europe, many believe that players managed by the late Mino Raiola's team, now led by Vincenzo Raiola and the lawyer Rafaela Pimenta, are loyal to their agent and not to their teams. One of these players is Matthijs De Ligt. Ever since his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

BUMBLE AT THE TEST: Jonny Bairstow proves the doubters wrong with another special century as an exhilarating contest shows there's still plenty of appetite for Test cricket... but we need consistency with the technology for it to be a fair game

Jonny Bairstow achieved consecutive centuries for the first time in his Test career as he once again spearheaded England's fightback against New Zealand in another staggering batting display. After Daryl Mitchell's third century of the series helped New Zealand to 329 all out just after lunch, the hosts collapsed as...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'Post-game we can have a beer and hopefully I'll be the one smiling': England fly-half Marcus Smith reveals he's been getting tips from Australia's No 10 Quade Cooper ahead of three Test series Down Under next month

At 23 and having grown up in Manila, you could be forgiven for thinking the deep-seated rivalry between England and Australia might have passed Marcus Smith by. Smith has arrived in the southern hemisphere for what is his first senior tour as England’s premier fly-half. It is a pivotal one for him, his team, and head coach Eddie Jones.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England 5-1 Holland: Lionesses continue Euro 2022 preparations with an impressive win at Elland Road as Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead, Ella Toone and Lauren Hemp all net in thumping victory over defending champions

The first real test of England’s character under Sarina Wiegman was passed with flying colours as they came from behind to emphatically beat the Netherlands 5-1 in their second warm-up game for the European Championship. This was the first time England had trailed under Wiegman, but they did so...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

West Ham 'are close to completing £10.5m permanent transfer for Alphonse Areola' after impressing on loan - with the PSG goalkeeper 'on the verge of agreeing personal terms'

West Ham are on the verge of completing a permanent £10.5million capture of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain after the Hammers keeper enjoyed a successful loan spell last season. The Hammers are set to wrap up the transfer early next week with personal terms between the club and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

433K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy