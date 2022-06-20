Millie Bright and Rachel Daly are the loudest in the Lionesses camp, Leah Williamson is the most intelligent, Keira Walsh 'hates losing'... but who would Jill Scott employ at her cafe? England's experienced midfielder tells all of her Euro 2022 team-mates

The Women’s Euros kick off on July 6 when hosts England take on Austria at Old Trafford and excitement is already building ahead of the tournament.

The Lionesses beat Belgium 3-0 in their first warm-up game on Thursday and will take on Holland and Switzerland in their final two matches.

Sarina Wiegman named her England squad on Wednesday and while former captain Steph Houghton missed out, experienced midfielder Jill Scott was selected for her eighth tournament.

The 35-year-old, who has also played in two Olympic Games for Team GB, told Sportsmail that this will be the biggest one yet.

Sportsmail caught up with Jill Scott to get the inside scoop on the England women's team

‘With every tournament we’ve built momentum,' Scott said. 'The 2012 Olympics with Team GB was when we saw things turning. We gathered a bit more momentum in 2015 in Canada in the World Cup but

‘I think with this being a home Euros, on the back of the men and seeing how much the nation got behind them, it’s a very exciting time. I think it’s going to be the biggest one yet. Hearing that the games have sold out is fantastic.’

Scott, who is one of the most well-known names in the women’s game, has teamed up with Doritos to encourage the nation to get behind the Lionesses in the same way they did for Gareth Southgate’s team last summer. Doritos, who are the snacks sponsor of the Euros, have also got Chelsea’s Mason Mount on board.

England manager Sarina Wiegman has selected Scott for her eighth international tournament

Scott (L), alongside Chelsea's Mason Mount, has been working with Doritos ahead of the Euros

‘Working with such a big brand like Doritos, going into the shops recently and seeing Lucy Bronze and Leah Williamson on the front of the crisp packets is really exciting,’ Scott said.

‘They really want as many people getting behind the team for the Euros. I’m really impressed with the work they’ve been doing in helping to grow the game.’

With Scott the most experienced player in Wiegman’s squad, Sportsmail got her to the run the rule over her Lionesses team-mates from the most intelligent to the person she’d hire to work in her cafe!

Funniest:

Nikita Parris, she always has us laughing. She’s always saying little jokes and she’s quite cheeky as well.

Scott says Nikita Parris is the funniest member of the England squad as she is always laughing

Best/worst dressed:

We’ve got quite a few competing for best dressed. We’ve got Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood who are quite into their fashion.

I think if you asked the team they’d probably give worst dressed to me or Ellen White.

Scott praised Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood for their fashion sense but then joked that she and Ellen White (pictured) had the worst taste in clothes

Loudest:

Millie Bright and Rachel Daly, you can hear them before you see them. They’re always having a laugh and a joke as well, always doing TikToks and stuff like that.

Scott revealed that Millie Bright and Rachel Daly were the loudest in the squad as you could hear them before you actually saw them

Most intelligent:

I’d probably have to give that to Leah [Williamson]. Leah is very intelligent, Leah and Lucy [Bronze].

We had a quiz recently and you had to name as many Olympic sports as you could. We were there for about 10 minutes and I don’t think they missed one off the list.

Scott thinks Leah Williamson (above) is the most intelligent player in the team but also credited Bronze for her knowledge

Future manager:

Mary Earps being a manager. I think she’d like to be in charge of something so we’ll put her in charge of a team.

Scott can see Mary Earps being a manager after she hangs up her goalkeeper gloves

Showboat:

Ella Toone likes to do skills before training sessions. She’s always trying new little keepy-up tricks.

Scott says Ella Toone is the most skillful as she is always practicing tricks before training

Worst loser:

Keira Walsh, she absolutely hates losing. If we’re doing small-sided games and her team haven’t won then you’ll hear about it for the rest of the week.

Scott says Keira Walsh hates losing even if it is a small-sided game during training

Best trainer:

There’s a few, we do have a really good group with a good attitude. I might give that to Lotte [Wubben-Moy], I think Lotte is always getting her head down and doing the right thing.

Scott has praised Lotte Wubben-Moy for her work ethic during England training sessions

Most likely to be late:

Me, 100 percent! I can’t even get away with that. I try to push things to as late as possible and with two minutes to leave I’ll still be packing my boots!

And finally… who would you hire to work in your cafe, Boxx 2 Boxx Coffee?

I’d probably have to say Lotte because she’s a big coffee fan as well. I don’t know how good her coffee-making skills are but she’s really interested in coffee.