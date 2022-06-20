Summer comes Tuesday and the weather to match – Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about the upcoming weather forecast. A few showers and afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast on Monday. However, we are finally seeing trends of warmer temperatures. It’s finally starting to feel like summertime weather!

Clouds and mild weather take over the forecast on Monday. Highs grace in the mid to high 60s, with the high hitting just below 70 degrees at around 6 p.m.

Mild temperatures and cloudy skies are in Monday’s forecast. High 60s and low 70s grace along the Inland Northwest, with Spokane seeing a high of 70 degrees and Coeur d’Alene seeing a high of 68 degrees.

The first day of summer will feel like it with more sunshine, as we can see highs in the mid-70s. Spokane, Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint and Deer Park all fall within the mid-70s, gracing highs of 75 and 76 degrees.

It’s time to say goodbye to spring with scattered showers possible today, along with clearing weather and mild temperatures tonight. We can begin to say hello to summer with sunny to mostly sunny weather all week with a warming trend. Hoopfest Weekend looks great with mostly sunny weather in the 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

