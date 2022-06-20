ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Biden says he’s considering a gas tax holiday

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0peFFx_0gGULa2600

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden said Monday that he’s considering a federal holiday on the gasoline tax, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.

“Yes, I’m considering it,” Biden told reporters after taking a walk along the beach near his vacation home in Delaware. “I hope to have a decision based on the data — I’m looking for by the end of the week.”

The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA.

Gas tax holiday ‘worth considering,’ treasury secretary says

Biden said members of his team were to meet this week with CEOs of the major oil companies to discuss rising oil prices. Biden lashed out at oil companies, saying they are making excessive profits when people are feeling the crunch of skyrocketing costs at the pump and inflation. But Biden said he would not be meeting the oil executives himself.

“I want an explanation for why they aren’t refining more oil,” Biden said.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in additional to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully, such that the administration is now considering a gas tax holiday. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways.

The Penn Wharton Budget Model released estimates Wednesday showing that consumers saved at the pump because of gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland. The majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

Gas prices are high now, but they’ve been worse before: Here’s when

In an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed an openness to a federal gas tax holiday to give motorists some relief.

Strolling on the beach with his daughter Ashley, granddaughter Naomi, and his granddaughter’s fiancé, Biden stopped frequently to chat with beachgoers who were spending the Juneteenth federal holiday at the beach.

He took a moment to offer assurances about inflation — the consumer-price index increased to a nearly 40-year high of 8.6% in May from the same month a year ago — and growing warnings from economists that a recession may be around the corner.

“We’re going to get though this, guys,” Biden told one group of beachgoers.

Last week, the Federal Reserve stepped up its drive to tame inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest increase in nearly three decades — and signaled more large rate increases to come.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday that in his estimation, “the dominant probability would be that by the end of next year we would be seeing a recession in the American economy.”

Biden said he spoke with Summers, who served as treasury secretary in the Clinton administration, on Monday morning.

“There’s nothing inevitable about a recession,” Biden said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
WJBF

Former Columbia County band teacher pleads guilty after inappropriate relationship with student

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – A former Columbia County teacher has plead guilty in court after having an inappropriate teacher-student relationship. According to authorities, Anthony Alberti tried to begin a sexual relationship with a student while he was a band instructor at Evans High School in 2020. Authorities say that Judge Blanchard sentenced Alberti to […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
WJBF

FBI raids 2 Georgia churches, including Hinesville House of Prayer

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Georgia churches, one in Hinesville and another in the Augusta area were being raided by the FBI. Thursday morning, FBI agents and police officers swarmed the House of Prayer Church in the 2500 block of Airport Road around 8 a.m. Law enforcement officers were seen carrying automatic weapons around the […]
HINESVILLE, GA
WJBF

FBI raids Hephzibah church, connected to Liberty County church raid

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The FBI is executing a court authorized search warrant at Assembly of Prayer. The church is located at 2952 Old Tobacco Road in Hephzibah. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are assisting the FBI in this exercise. The FBI has also confirmed that this raid is directly connected to the […]
HEPHZIBAH, GA
WJBF

State Republicans say Trump wanted them to break law to keep him in power

Former President Trump's campaign to press GOP state officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election violated state laws, defied the Constitution and led directly to violent threats against those figures that continues to this day, a number of those Republicans testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Economy#Ethanol#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Treasury
WJBF

Siblings drown at Lake Thurmond, identities released

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A tragic Thursday evening at Lake Thurmond. Lincoln County Sheriff Paul Reviere confirmed to WJBF that three siblings drowned in the Amity Recreation Area. They’ve been identified as as 22-year-old Raven Powell, 4-year-old Mason Powell, and 3-year-old Sawyer Powell. Their body’s are being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WJBF

Afghanistan quake kills 920 people, deadliest in 2 decades

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A powerful earthquake struck a rural, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border, killing at least 920 people and injuring another 600 others. The 6.1 magnitude quake Wednesday was the deadliest temblor to strike Afghanistan in two decades. Officials warned the death toll would likely rise. Afghan emergency official […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy