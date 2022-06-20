ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Clara Ruth Weatherly Smith, 78 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness. Clara was born on January 15, 1944 in Kingsport, TN to William and Erma Weatherly. On August 4, 1973 she married her...

Kingsport Times-News

Edward “Darryl” Davidson

KINGSPORT - Edward “Darryl” Davidson, 62, of the Arcadia Community of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. The family will receive friends at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 25,...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley E. Moore

KINGSPORT - Shirley E. Moore, 86, of Kingsport entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. To view survivors and arrangements please visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the Moore family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Betty Iverson remembered

KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and her longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in the Model City. Iverson died on Sunday at Preston Place after declining health....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen

KINGSPORT - Mrs. Jean Casteel Wallen, 87, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 23, 2022 after an extended period of declining health. Jean was born in Scott County, VA on February 22, 1935. After graduating from Rye Cove High School and Abingdon’s Johnston Memorial Hospital nursing program, Jean moved to Kingsport to join Holston Valley Community Hospital as a registered nurse, where she met and married Delmer H. Wallen in 1956. Jean held multiple nursing roles over her life of service, including school nurse at both James Madison Elementary School and John Sevier Junior High School and home health and floor nurse with Holston Valley Community Hospital.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour

KINGSPORT - Donnie (Don) Eugene Cookenour, 85, of Kingsport, TN, passed away peacefully at his home on June 22, 2022. The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 pm on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Chaplain Kenny Adkins officiating. The burial will follow in East Lawn Memorial Park at 3:00 pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Vina Evelyn Short Sands

"Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God." COEBURN, VA - Vina Evelyn Short Sands, 97 years young of Wise, Virginia, blessed by God, resigned her soul to her Creator on Sunday, June 19,2022 after several months battle with illness at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Frank B. Sands, her wonderful parents, Henry C. and Laura Riddle Short, two brothers Forrester Short and Vernon Short, three sisters Maudie Lee Short, Florence Yeary, and Lena Lawson. She was a member of Mary's Chapel Church, a teacher of the Ladies' Sunday School Class for approximately 28 years, a Vacation Bible School teacher for 30 years, and leader of the Ladies' Wednesday Night Class and Prayer group for many years. She loved her church family and friends dearly.
WISE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Quales

GATE CITY, VA - Joyce Ann Quales, 78, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Mary R. Lyons

BLOOMINGDALE - Mary R. Lyons of the Bloomingdale community passed at home on Monday June 20, 2022. She was born on July 12, 1936, in Jasper VA, to Allen W. and Roxie A. Buell Queen and grew up in Clintwood VA where she attended Clintwood High School. She married James...
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
Kingsport, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Thomas Matthew Shipley

PSALM 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Thomas Matthew Shipley was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He left this life after a lengthy illness on June 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN at the age of 37.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne Neal

KINGSPORT - Wayne Neal, 71, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Betty Newman Iverson

KINGSPORT - Betty Newman Iverson, 87, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Asbury Place, Kingsport, following several years of declining health. Mrs. Iverson was born November 21, 1934, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Orville Earl and Elaine Nighbert Newman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, J. Robert Iverson, her brother James L. Newman and her stepson, J. Robert Iverson, Jr.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony (Tony) Glavan

KINGSPORT - Anthony (Tony) Glavan died on June 23, 2022, at his residence, in Kingsport, in the company of his family after a presumed catastrophic stroke. He was 91. He is survived by his daughter, Joni Sago (Brett); and two grandchildren, Anna and Mark of Kingsport, Tennessee; and is also survived by a hilarious sister, Marilyn Smith of Biwabik, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Randall Dewell Davis

CHURCH HILL – Randall Dewell Davis, 67, passed away on his and Deena’s wedding anniversary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Ross Campground with Dr. Amos Lockhart officiating. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:00 to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Art projects will richly benefit Kingsport and Johnson City

Outdoor art is booming, encouraging economic growth and a cultural identity for cities such as Kingsport, where a deadline to participate in another such program approaches, and Johnson City, which is hiring professional artists. Kingsport has numerous paintings scattered throughout its downtown and this year is sponsoring a competition with...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Jean Anderson

SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Anderson, age 82, of Surgoinsville, TN, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, after an extended illness. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home. Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Anderson family. Online condolences may be made to www.broomefuneralhome.com.
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh A. Coffman

KINGSPORT - Hugh A. Coffman, 83, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2022 after an extended illness. Graveside funeral services will take place at 11:00 A.M. at East Tennessee Cemetery on Saturday, June 25, 2022 with Evangelist Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating along with Andrew Coffman worshiping in song. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Drew Coffman, Steve Coffman, Mike Fields, Darrell Coffman, and Edward Coffman.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Tracey Leigh Pierson

YUMA, VA - Tracey Leigh Pierson, 42 of Yuma, VA passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Monday, June 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 10 AM – 12:00 Noon at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon in the funeral home chapel with her uncle, Larry Tolley presiding. Interment will follow at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Alvin & Tommy Jones, Greg, Tony & Trevor Bellamy, Matt Flanary, Brandon & Scott Hensley and Daniel Thacker. Honorary Pallbearers will be Steve and Dave Falin, JR, Roger and Dennis Hensley.
YUMA, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Recovery Rally to be held in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Local agencies are ready to offer support for community members who may be struggling with drug recovery. A Recovery Rally will be held on Monday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Preaching Christ Church to assist those in need of housing, healthcare and employment help. The event...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Damon Coy Hayes Sr.

Damon Coy Hayes Sr., 66, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee and resided in Blountville, Tennessee with his wife of 46 years, Neva Jean. Damon enjoyed spending his time outdoors, especially at the lake and cabin. He enjoyed several hobbies such as hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles. He was blessed with a large family who loved him dearly and will miss him each and every day.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TWRA releases the identity of man found in the Holston River

SURGOINSVILLE- Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency have released the identity of the man who died in the Holston River on Wednesday evening. They identified the man as Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, of Ridgefields Road in Kingsport. He was found dead in the Holston River near the Christians Bend Boat Ramp after 5 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN

