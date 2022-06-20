ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot dead in parked car on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot several times and killed Monday afternoon in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The 36-year-old...

fox32chicago.com

Man shot while riding bicycle on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man riding a bicycle was shot in Auburn Gresham Friday morning. The shooting occurred in the 8900 block of South Parnell. At about 11:27 a.m., a 43-year-old man was on a bicycle when a black vehicle approached, police said. A male offender got out of the driver's...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

5-month-old 'gravely' wounded in South Shore shooting

CHICAGO - A 5-month-old was listed in "grave" condition after they were shot Friday night in South Shore, officials said. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Luella Avenue, Chicago fire officials said. The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in "grave" condition,...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting in Lawndale injures boy, 13

CHICAGO -- A 13-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting Thursday night in Lawndale on the West Side. About 8:20 p.m. the boy was outside in the 1900 block of South Drake Avenue when someone shot him in the leg, Chicago police said. The boy ran home and a family...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 in custody after carjacking rideshare driver, crashing vehicle on North Side

CHICAGO - Two men were arrested after carjacking a rideshare driver and crashing the vehicle into a fire hydrant early Friday on Chicago's North Side. A 65-year-old rideshare driver was sitting in his car around 12:27 a.m. when two 18-year-olds approached him and took his car at gunpoint in the 1400 block of West Foster Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, fatally shot during argument in Hegewisch

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument Friday morning in the Hegewisch neighborhood. The 19-year-old was in an argument with another male around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot him in the 800 block of East 132nd Street, police said. The victim...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

5-month-old girl shot in head in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 5-month-old girl was shot in the head Friday evening in South Shore.The shooting happened around 6 p.m. at 71st Street and Luella Avenue.The child was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department. Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two people shot outside 79th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were shot Thursday night near the 79th Street CTA Red Line station on the city's South Side, and the man died of his injuries.The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. at 79th Street and Lafayette Avenue, near the entrance to the Chicago Transit Authority station at the Dan Ryan Expressway.Police said a 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were standing outside when a man came up and shot them both.The man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. The woman was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Two detectives are investigating.This comes only two nights after a man was shot and wounded on a Red Line train at 47th Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

18-year-old man dead, 2 injured after shooting in Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- One person died and two people were injured after a shooting in Morgan Park early Friday morning. According to police, a group was standing outside in the 11400 block of South Vincennes Avenue just after 2 a.m. when shots were fired. Around 50 shell casings were found on the street and bullets went through windows of nearby houses. An 18-year-old man died. A 31-year-old man is in critical condition and a 25-year-old woman is in fair condition at Christ Hospital. The shooter left the scene in a black sedan.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, charged with shooting Chicago police station

CHICAGO - A man was charged with shooting a Chicago police station last year in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Lanny Cantway, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, police said. Cantway is accused of intentionally firing a semi-automatic handgun at the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two 15-year-old boys among 3 shot in Chatham

CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including two 15-year-old boys, Friday afternoon in Chatham on the South Side. About 3:10 p.m. the group was on the sidewalk in the 8100 block of South King Drive when someone in a vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said. One of the teen boys...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old girl seriously wounded in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old girl was shot and seriously wounded early Friday as a relative was parking in Chatham on the Far South Side. The teen was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a family member when she was shot by someone passing in a sedan around 2:19 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Stewart Avenue, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old fatally shot in Little Village

CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and killed Friday morning in the Little Village neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing outside around 1:45 a.m. when someone got out of a blue SUV and started shooting at him in the 2700 block of South Kedvale Avenue, police said. The boy was shot...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman shot, seriously wounded in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A woman was shot and seriously wounded Thursday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The woman, whose age is unknown, was struck in the chest by gunfire around 11:13 a.m., according to police. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with burglarizing businesses

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing property from several businesses earlier this year. On January 6, 2022, numerous people broke into businesses on Chicago's North Side and stole property. Emma Murphy, 27, was identified as one of the offenders who participated in the crimes, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman in serious condition after shooting in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is shot and seriously wounded in the Marquette Park neighborhood Thursday morning. Police said around 11:13 a.m., a woman of unknown age suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, in the 6500 block of South Albany Avenue. She self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in serious condition. The incident appears to be a domestic dispute, according to police.No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL

