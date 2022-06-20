ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Kinzinger shares threat to family

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FRo0o_0gGUKnXk00
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Sunday shared a death threat his family received over his participation in the House select committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Kinzinger took to Twitter to share the letter that was mailed to his home and addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman.

The letter threatened harm to the Illinois Republican as well as his wife and child.

He warned of the possibility of “violence in the future” but told ABC’s “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos that he isn’t worried about the threats to him.

“I’m not worried personally. … It threatens to execute me as well as my wife and 5-month-old child,” he said.

“I’ve never seen or had anything like that. It was sent from the local area. I don’t worry, but now that I have a wife and kids it’s a little different. There are people that — there’s violence in the future, I’m going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can’t expect any differently.”

Kinzinger, who along with Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) is one of two Republicans who serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, also alluded to his belief that the Republican National Committee is encouraging threats against lawmakers.

“The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth,” he said in his tweet linking to the letter.

Kinzinger, who is not running for reelection, also told Stephanopoulos that he was very concerned about the 2024 elections. “Wake up, America. Wake up, Republicans, because this is not going to be good for you if you think it is,” Kinzinger said.

His comments came just days before the Jan. 6 panel is set to hold its fourth hearing that will focus on former President Trump’s efforts to pressure state officials in the aftermath of the 2020 election results.

The Washington Post reported that election administrators in at least 17 states received threats of violence in the months after the Jan. 6 attack as a direct result of comments from Trump.

Kinzinger shared the death threat a day before Missouri Senate candidate Eric Greitens (R) posted a controversial video urging his supporters to go “RINO hunting” and renewed the conversation around violence and threat against elected representatives. Greitens has been criticized for alluding to hunting humans in the video.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told host Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that while she “didn’t want to go into the threats” she received, it was “concerning” that Kinzinger and his family were threatened.

“But it’s very concerning that Adam and his wife and his little baby were threatened. I saw the threat. It was a written threat,” she added.

The Hill has reached out to Kinzinger for comment.

IowaChillin
4d ago

Most Anti-American thing ever. Pilgrims came and started this country to flee religious persecution. Our Fore-Fathers also wanted a country where they could express opinion without being persecuted. Also they wanted not to ever ruled by a King again it's why we fought the War Of Independence. Why are Trump supporters so eager to make Donald Trump into a King? It's completely Anti-American.

Reply(58)
131
Candid Talk
4d ago

This man is very patriot and honorable. When it comes to the safety of OUR democracy, we must do what’s right for America and not what’s right for Donald Trump.

Reply(27)
97
Sally
4d ago

The GQP has turned into a Party of anti Government freaks— how many Tim McVeigh wannabes are in the MAGA base isn’t knowable but seems to be spreading like a Cancer— the is Certainly Not what the Founding Fathers had in mind for America!! The entire Right Wing is a GD Cult that believes anything the Republican Politicos tell them which consists of one Big Lie after another!!

Reply(23)
73
