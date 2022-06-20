Roxy Kids Has the Cutest Summer Sandals & They Start at Just $16

Click here to read the full article.

When it comes to shopping for kid’s shoes , the options are a dime a dozen. But when it comes to shoes that are actually cute and durable for kids of all ages, well, that’s a whole other topic. But, we found the perfect brand to shop from this summer. If you’re stumped on where to stock up on summer sandals, check out Roxy Kids on Zappos . Most of the shoes start at just $16 (we’re not kidding).

You might know Roxy as the cool, surfer girl next door brand. And now, they have a kids line: Roxy Kids , that you can shop on Zappos . There, you will find cute clothing, swimwear and the best sandals for all sizes. Ahead, see a few of our favorite pairs that we can’t get enough of.

Beachy Flip-Flops

Roxy is known for their surfer-girl-inspired designs, and these flip-flops are no exception. Grab a pair (or two) for your child who loves the beach. And thanks to this steal of a price, stocking up will be a breeze.

Roxy Kids Viva Stamp II



$16





Colorful Pair of Teva Lookalikes

These colorful sandals remind us so much of the beloved Teva shoes, but in miniature sizes. Grab this pair for your little one, but quickly! They’re selling out fast. The shoes have a hook-and-loop strap closure that makes them comfortable for running and playing. Plus, the strap makes sure that the sandals stay put on little feet to prevent any accidents.

Roxy Kids TW Cage



$24





Comfortable Slides

For the big kids, these slides will be a summer favorite. They easily slide on and off, making them perfect for the pool or the beach. And, it will get you out the door quicker (no more tying shoes for five minutes). The slip-ons also have a padded footbed that cushions and supports feet.

Roxy Kids RG Slippy IV



$24





Classic Cage Sandals

For a classic pair of sandals for the big kids, add this pair to your cart. The sandals have an open-toe design and a closure that wraps around the back of the shoe, so you don’t have to adjust them every few minutes.

Roxy Kids RG Cage



$29





Braided Sandals

The braided cord on this pair of sandals gives a fun touch to a classic pair of summer shoes. They’re colorful and comfortable, but our favorite feature? How durable the rubber soles are.

Roxy Kids Costas II



$18





