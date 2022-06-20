ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxy Kids Has the Cutest Summer Sandals & They Start at Just $16

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DG2mX_0gGUKZ8S00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to shopping for kid’s shoes , the options are a dime a dozen. But when it comes to shoes that are actually cute and durable for kids of all ages, well, that’s a whole other topic. But, we found the perfect brand to shop from this summer. If you’re stumped on where to stock up on summer sandals, check out Roxy Kids on Zappos . Most of the shoes start at just $16 (we’re not kidding).

You might know Roxy as the cool, surfer girl next door brand. And now, they have a kids line: Roxy Kids , that you can shop on Zappos . There, you will find cute clothing, swimwear and the best sandals for all sizes. Ahead, see a few of our favorite pairs that we can’t get enough of.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Zappos is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Beachy Flip-Flops

Roxy is known for their surfer-girl-inspired designs, and these flip-flops are no exception. Grab a pair (or two) for your child who loves the beach. And thanks to this steal of a price, stocking up will be a breeze.

Roxy Kids Viva Stamp II

$16


Buy now

Colorful Pair of Teva Lookalikes

These colorful sandals remind us so much of the beloved Teva shoes, but in miniature sizes. Grab this pair for your little one, but quickly! They’re selling out fast. The shoes have a hook-and-loop strap closure that makes them comfortable for running and playing. Plus, the strap makes sure that the sandals stay put on little feet to prevent any accidents.

Roxy Kids TW Cage

$24


Buy now

Comfortable Slides

For the big kids, these slides will be a summer favorite. They easily slide on and off, making them perfect for the pool or the beach. And, it will get you out the door quicker (no more tying shoes for five minutes). The slip-ons also have a padded footbed that cushions and supports feet.

Roxy Kids RG Slippy IV

$24


Buy now

Classic Cage Sandals

For a classic pair of sandals for the big kids, add this pair to your cart. The sandals have an open-toe design and a closure that wraps around the back of the shoe, so you don’t have to adjust them every few minutes.

Roxy Kids RG Cage

$29


Buy now

Braided Sandals

The braided cord on this pair of sandals gives a fun touch to a classic pair of summer shoes. They’re colorful and comfortable, but our favorite feature? How durable the rubber soles are.

Roxy Kids Costas II

$18


Buy now

