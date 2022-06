CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some women who say their lives were changed forever because of their access to abortion were angry and disappointed at the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza talked to several of those women – one of whom had to travel to another state to get an abortion before Roe was decided nearly 50 years ago. The struggle to find abortion care is something that woman – Rise up for Abortion Rights volunteer Jessi Davis – thought no one else would have to go through again. But that changed Friday....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 58 MINUTES AGO