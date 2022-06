A new nonprofit arthouse theater called The Independent Picture House will open in NoDa on June 24, filling a gap in Charlotte’s indie film scene. Flashback: At the start of the pandemic — over two years ago — Charlotte lost its last remaining arthouse cinema, the Manor. Now, that community is back from near extinction. […] The post New indie movie theater to open in NoDa this month appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO