ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

How marriage rates have changed in South Carolina

By Stacker
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtUfG_0gGUK3Dh00

Marriage rates in the U.S. have been on the decline for several decades. Giggster looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention marriage rate data in South Carolina, you can read the national story here .

Cultural critics and numerous sociologists have bemoaned declining marriage rates, citing concern over the deterioration of the traditional family structure and what it could mean for raising children. A more holistic look suggests numerous factors for variations in marriage rates —from women gaining more equity in the workplace and on their paychecks to normal fluctuations occurring around major historical events, such as constricted rates during the Great Depression and a doubling of marriage rates in the U.S. by the end of World War II.

Southern states maintain higher marriage rates on average than states in the Northeast; while Montana is the only state that has seen an increase in marriage rates since 1990. Keep reading to find out why that might be the case, and discover more key insights about how marriage rates have changed over the last several decades.

South Carolina marriage rates
– 2020 marriage rate: 5.7 per 1,000
— #19 highest among all states
– Change in marriage rate since 1990: -10.2

There are no obvious common denominators between the states with the highest and lowest rates of marriage. States with the lowest marriage rates, such as California, have cities where the cost of living tends to run high, which may be a factor in declining marriage rates. Financial insecurity and lack of savings are often cited as reasons why couples hesitate to tie the knot. Yet Louisiana, also has a low marriage rate even though it is in a region that is more affordable and more generally known for more traditional views on marriage and family than in cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Montana’s high marriage rate likely has little in common with Nevada’s, seeing as Nevada’s is likely in part because of its reputation as the capital of quickie marriages. Couples can walk into a chapel and get married in a 10-minute ceremony—or even via a drive-through tunnel. Of course, this may also be why Nevada also leads the nation in divorces .

States with the highest marriage rates (per 1,000)
#1. Nevada: 21.0
#2. Montana: 10.4
#3. Utah: 8.4
#4. Arkansas: 7.8
#5. Hawaii: 7.4

States with the lowest marriage rates (per 1,000)
#1. California: 3.2
#2. New Mexico: 3.4
#3. Louisiana: 3.4
#4. Illinois: 3.9
#5. Massachusetts: 4.0

There is no one reason that marriage rates in the United States are at their lowest levels since 1867, but history holds a clue to one reason this might be the case. Historically, times of economic crisis, such as the Great Depression in the 1930s, heralded lower rates of marriage . The cohort of millennials that might ordinarily be getting married now came of working age amid a major recession.

Coupled with historic levels of student debt and stagnating wages, many 20-somethings and 30-somethings today may simply not feel that they can afford to settle down just yet. A third of survey respondents in a December 2019 YouGov study commissioned by LendKey Technologies said they have or would consider waiting to get married until after they have paid off their student loans.

States where marriage rates fell the most from 1990 to 2020 (per 1,000)
#1. Nevada: -78.0
#2. South Carolina: -10.2
#3. Hawaii: -9.0
#4. Kentucky: -8.6
#5. Arkansas: -7.5

This story originally appeared on Giggster and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

How could a strike down of Roe v Wade impact South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- On a late Monday night in May 2022, Politico leaked a U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that has guaranteed the right to an abortion for nearly five decades. The draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, effectively contends that there is no […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJBF

What South Carolina county has the highest abortion rate for teens?

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2.7% teens in McCormick County had an abortion in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That rate is far higher than other South Carolina counties. In Lee County, which has the second-highest teen abortion rate, reached 1.49%. Following is Hampton County, […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#South Carolina#Nevada#Kentucky#Millennials#Relationship Advice#Southern
News19 WLTX

Does the Supreme Court ruling on guns affect South Carolinians?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Does the Supreme Court ruling striking down the New York gun law affect South Carolina?. The US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down a restrictive gun law in New York that would ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets. The decision affects approximately a quarter of the US population that live in states that have similar gun legislation. South Carolina is not one of those states.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJBF

South Carolina receiving $20.5K in Carnival settlement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will receive $20,500 as part of a $1.25 million settlement from Carnival Cruise Line following a 2019 data breach, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six states have received part of a settlement from the Florida-based business. Information was stolen about 2,259 South Carolinians, who have […]
ECONOMY
News19 WLTX

Nursing director in South Carolina admits lying about fake vaccination cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A former nursing director pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to federal agents in South Carolina about providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. Tammy Hudson McDonald, who worked at a PruittHealth skilled nursing facility last summer, filled out cards for people she knew had not received the vaccine, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, FBI, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina announces plans for opioid settlement funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will receive settlement funds from its lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson and other pharmaceutical companies. The state will start collecting that money as soon as this year. These funds are a result of the South Carolina Attorney General's Office filing suit for the companies'...
COLUMBIA, SC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Man Wins Big After Lottery Experiment

One South Carolina is happy his “experiment” paid off in a big way! All thanks to the hit show, “Lottery Changed My Life” this South Carolina man hit big!. The State reports that the South Carolina man watched “Lottery Changed My Life” consistently before deciding to test his experiment for three months. On his seventh big week of consistently buying tickets, he won the Powerball. After winning, the man needed help identifying exactly how much he earned.
LOTTERY
WIS-TV

South Carolina tax relief for remote workers to end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A relief program aimed to help South Carolina residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is scheduled to end before July. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said relief offered to out-of-state employers on the state’s requirements for tax withholding will end on June 30, 2022.
INCOME TAX
Veronica Charnell Media

Will North Carolinians Receive a Gas Rebate Check Soon?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco /UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. North Carolina is still sitting on $6.2 Billion in Surplus Funds and no one is talking about a Gas Rebate Check. Governor Roy Cooper proposed last month how North Carolina should spend the $6.2 billion surplus. Governor Cooper said the state needs to address areas such as building construction, education inequities, affordable housing, and worker retention.
Toni Koraza

What will South Carolina look like if all glaciers melt? Here's your answer

Can you imagine what life will be like 20 or 30 years in the future?. South Carolina is an exciting state to vacation in with its beautiful beaches, fascinating museums, and diverse wildlife. Unfortunately, without serious intervention, we may soon fight to preserve that, as the state is at risk of flooding if all ice on Earth melts.
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy