A food waste recycling company has been fined £2 million and one of its co-owners jailed for 13 years after two workers died in a road haulage tanker containing pig feed. Gillian Leivers, whom a judge said had shown a 'blatant disregard for a high risk of death' while in charge of staff at Greenfeeds Ltd, was told she must serve two-thirds of her sentence in custody before being released on licence.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO