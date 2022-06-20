ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westinghouse: Richland County Land Bank set to take next step Tuesday

By Carl Hunnell, City Editor
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD -- The Richland County Land Bank is expected Tuesday to enter into a subgrant agreement that will allow county commissioners to officially contribute up to $500,000 toward demolition and cleanup of former Westinghouse properties in Mansfield. The State of Ohio has agreed to pay $4 million toward the...

