Speaking at the Point Zero Forum in Zurich, the Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe said that the current crypto market reminded him of the early days of the internet. Just like Amazon and eBay, who didn't leave the internet space when it fell, those who don't leave crypto today will grow just like them.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO