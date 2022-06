MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday the state will file motions by the end of the day for the Fetal Heartbeat Act to go into effect. The law was signed in 2021 but faced several legal challenges prior to the Supreme Court decision. Once in effect, South Carolina doctors would be required to perform ultrasounds to check for a “fetal heartbeat,” typically detected about six weeks into a pregnancy.

