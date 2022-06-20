ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conshohocken, PA

Upcoming fireworks shows in the area

morethanthecurve.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhitemarsh Township has released a list of upcoming fireworks shows in the area that take place between June 25th and July 1st. All...

morethanthecurve.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morethanthecurve.com

Witchcraft store coming to Conshohocken

Witch’s Way Craft, which is currently an online new-age holistic gift shop, has signed a lease for the space at 320 Fayette Street in Conshohocken. The owner, Lily Amberg, has been a practicing witch for 17 years. She is currently attempting to raise $5,000 through a fundraising campaign on Indiegogo.com to make some renovations to the space and cover the permits, etc.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle to Welcome Visitors From Delco With Business Mixer

Sea Isle City has long been called “Delaware County East” or “Delco East.”. The ties between the shore town and Philadelphia suburb seem to grow with each tourism season, in part because many of the visitors to the beach town are from Delaware County. And more than ever “Delco” homeowners are buying residences in Sea Isle to enjoy as a vacation home.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ambler, PA
City
Conshohocken, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Conshohocken, PA
Government
sanatogapost.com

Pollock House Wins $300K Grant for Fire Alarm Replacement

HARRISBURG PA – Replacing a fire alarm installed 18 years ago in Pottstown’s Sidney Pollock House residential property, 450 E. High St., has become more feasible thanks to $300,000 in funding awarded by the state Housing Finance Agency. Money reserved for that project, and more than 20 others...
POTTSTOWN, PA
morethanthecurve.com

John F. Stewart Conshohocken, PA

He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on January 7, 1951, the son of the late Richard J. and Frances T. (Hillesheim) Stewart. John has been living in Conshohocken since 1976, formerly of the Roxborough section of Philadelphia where he was born and raised. He was a member of St. Matthew’s...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

New GIANT Grocery Store Opens On North Broad Street In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest GIANT grocery store opens Friday in Spring Garden. The new store is located at North Broad and Spring Garden Streets. It opens at 8 a.m. The store will also operate seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. The new GIANT offers a Starbucks, sushi, and a beer and wine section with slushie options. Shoppers can park in its underground garage. The new store also offers the online GIANT Direct service.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

For Rent | 738 Clover Lane | Plymouth Meeting | Binnie Bianco Team

Adam Ferraioli of Binnie Bianco Team at Keller Williams added a new listing for rent at 738 Clover Lane in Plymouth Meeting. For additional details, click here. This Cozy & Modern Solid Brick Plymouth Valley Rancher Has A Gorgeous Large Fully Fenced Yard, Updated Kitchen With All Stainless Appliances, Laundry Room, Dining Room, & Large Living Room. Harwood Floors Throughout, An Additional Room Where The Laundry is Hidden By Closet Doors, Could Be Used As An Office or Playroom. Large Windows Throughout The Entire Home, Bringing In Lots Of Natural Lighting. Two Spacious Bedrooms, Both Have Closets, Bigger Bedroom Has A Double Closet With Organizers. Full Hall Bath With Tub/Shower Duo, & Hall Linen Closet. Additional Closet Space in The Dining Room, Located Off Of The Kitchen. Glass Sliding Door Off Of The Dining Room, Takes You To The Large Backyard & There Is Also An Enclosed Patio Space, Perfect For Relaxing During Summer Nights, & Staying Free & Clear Of Bug Bites. Enter Through The Side Entrance, Directly Off Of The 3 Car Driveway, But Also Have The Ability To Greet Guests At The Front Door. Greeted With Large Living Room, Bay Windows, Fireplace & Large Coat Closet. Detached Garage Perfect For Storage. Pets Are Allowed, Breed & Weight Restrictions Do Apply. Tenant is Responsible For All Utilities & The Snow. Landlord Pays Trash & Takes Care Of The Lawn. No Smoking Allowed.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Sunnybrook Golf Club#Union League#Green Valley Country Club#The Ambler Kiwanis Club
WFMZ-TV Online

K&T Emporium opens in Pottstown selling locally made items

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A new business in Montgomery County is open for business. K&T Emporium celebrated their grand opening on June 17. The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce joined owners Trevor Waldspurger and Kyle Stewart for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 S. Hanover Street in Pottstown. K&T Emporium is a...
POTTSTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Doylestown’s latest apartment complex unveiled

Next year, Doylestown will be seeing another new residential development. This one, at 263 N. Main St., will feature 59 apartments. Named The Martin at Doylestown for its Oscar A. Martin-inspired design, the “boutique building” will have one- and two-bedroom apartments, according to a recent announcement about the project. It “offers residents a big-city feel in one of Philadelphia’s finest suburbs.”
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
conshystuff.com

Walking Tour of local Cemetery – Full Moon

The Montgomery County Historical Society is planning a walking tour of Montgomery Cemetery on Wednesday July 13th from 8-9:30 PM. This looks like a fun event and full details can be found below:. Wednesday July 13, 8:00 PM – 9:30 PM. Cemetery Walking Tour – Full Moon. Join...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Pop-up market in Northern Liberties to feature over 70 vendors, beer from Yards Brewing

Now + Then Marketplace, a pop-up shop that features vendors from the Philadelphia region, is hosting its first summer event in Northern Liberties this weekend. Sunkissed Shops is taking place on Saturday, June 25 in the vacant storefront below the Block at SoNo, an apartment complex at 456 N 5th St. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and features over 70 vendors, beer from Yards Brewing Co. and food stands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

City Ave. District hosts seasonal farmers markets this summer

LOWER MERION – The City Ave District Farmers Market has kicked off its inaugural season. The market takes place in the parking lot at One Belmont Avenue in Bala Cynwyd and operates on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The market is rain or shine. The farmers...
BALA CYNWYD, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy