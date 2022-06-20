ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: woman dead, man injured after stabbing in Lawrence

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0w0G_0gGUJ51M00
(Kali9/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Police say two people were stabbed in an apartment complex Monday morning, leaving one woman dead.

According to the Essex County DA, police responded to the area of 12 Diamond Street just after 3:00 a.m. for a medical call. When officers arrived on scene, they found a 30-year-old woman dead with multiple stab wounds, and a 39-year-old man also suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital where his current condition is unknown.

It is unclear what the relation between the man and woman is.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

Officials say there is no threat to the public and the incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Violent Crime#The Essex County Da#Lawrence General Hospital#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in electrical accident in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. — A man was killed in an electrical accident that started a fire at an apartment building on Thursday morning in Taunton, officials said. According to fire officials, the man was removing an antenna from the three-story Danforth Street building just before 7:30 a.m., when the antenna made contact with a nearby power line, electrocuting the man and igniting the exterior of the building on fire.
TAUNTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester man accused of threatening to shoot and stab neighbors after verbal dispute

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester man is under arrest after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a machete and a gun early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers responded to the home of Joseph Johnston, 34, on Fourth Street around 12:15 a.m. for a report of an assault with a machete, according to Worcester Police. Investigators say Johnston had threatened two neighbors with a machete after a verbal altercation, and then threatened to shoot them.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

2 vehicles involved in serious crash in Lowell, Massachusetts

LOWELL, Mass. — A serious crash involving two vehicles in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Thursday night remains under investigation. It happened at 11 p.m. along Route 110. One of the vehicles involved in the crash went off the road into a wooded area. Officials have not said if anyone was...
LOWELL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect abandons stolen car, tries to hide in woods off NH highway

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. — A Maine man is under arrest after stealing a car from a New Hampshire neighborhood on Thursday morning and leaving it on the side of a busy highway. New Hampshire State Police say they were notified of a car thief in the Hampton Falls area around 6:00 a.m. With help from witnesses, troopers were able to track the stolen car to the side of I-95 North in the Town of Hampton Falls. The car was abandoned and authorities closed the right lane of the highway for over an hour while they investigated.
HAMPTON FALLS, NH
Seacoast Current

Haverhill, MA, Motorcyclist Hits Car Making Turn on Route 125

A 21-year-old man involved in a motorcycle crash on Route 125 Tuesday has died from his injuries. Plaistow Police said Michael Roy, 21, of Haverhill was traveling north on Route 125 on a 1995 Honda CBR600k and collided with a 2002 Toyota Avalon making a left turn into the Mavis Tire entrance of the Plaistow Center Plaza around 4:50 p.m.. Roy was flown via medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Plaistow Police Releases Name of 21-Year-Old Motorcycle Crash Victim from Haverhill

A 21-year-old Haverhill man died after a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Plaistow, N.H. Plaistow Police formally released the man’s name Thursday morning. They said Michael Roy was riding a 1995 Honda CBR600 motorcycle just before 5 p.m., north on Route 125 near Plaistow Center Plaza, when he collided with a 2002 Toyota Avalon driven by 46-year-old Veronica Pellegrino. Police said Pellegrino was making a left turn into the Mavis Tire entrance.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hundreds evacuated as fire strikes Boston high-rise

BOSTON — Hundreds of construction workers were evacuated from a downtown high-rise on Congress Street, Friday, as a fire struck the 20th floor of the 43 story building that’s currently under construction. Annisha Simpson is a carpenter working on the building. Simpson was on the 32nd floor when...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boy Survives 3-Story Fall From Boston Window Onto Minivan

An investigation is underway after a child fell from a window in Boston late Wednesday night. The 5-year-old is believed to have fallen from a three-story apartment building on Calumet Street in the city's Mission Hill neighborhood, according to Boston police, where a window screen could be seen on the ground just outside of the garage door.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
104K+
Followers
113K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy