CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KMGH) — They say if you are good at something, don't do it for free. However, why not just do it to raise money for a cause you believe in instead?. Amalei Lagrimas, a rising 8th grader at Castle Rock Middle School in Colorado has been using her passion for art to make and sell bracelets to benefit Ukraine.

CASTLE ROCK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO