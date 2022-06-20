Tomah powerlifting coach faces 3 felonies for alleged sexual contact with student

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – Bond is set for a woman accused of sexual assault of a student at Tomah High School.

Appearing by phone in Juneau County Circuit Court Monday, Judge Paul Curran set a signature bond at $5000 for 26-year-old Kaitlyn Sankey, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student at Tomah High School.

Sankey faces four counts, including sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, child enticement, exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child, and sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

