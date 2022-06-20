ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomah, WI

Tomah powerlifting coach faces 3 felonies for alleged sexual contact with student

By Rayos Syndication User
 4 days ago
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – Bond is set for a woman accused of sexual assault of a student at Tomah High School.

Appearing by phone in Juneau County Circuit Court Monday, Judge Paul Curran set a signature bond at $5000 for 26-year-old Kaitlyn Sankey, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student at Tomah High School.

Sankey faces four counts, including sexual assault of a child by a person who works or volunteers with children, child enticement, exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child, and sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older.

Police arrest 3 adults, 2 minors following chase involving stolen vehicles through Columbia Co.

PORTAGE, Wis. — Three adults and two minors have been arrested after police said they led officers on a pursuit in two stolen vehicles in Columbia County earlier this month. In a news release Thursday, the Portage Police Department said officers saw a vehicle in the city’s downtown on June 9 that had been reported stolen from Madison. When the officers tried to stop the vehicle, it and another vehicle took off, leading police and Columbia County deputies on a chase onto Interstate 39/90/94.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
