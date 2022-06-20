ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United 'interested' in rivalling Arsenal for Ajax player of the season Lisandro Martinez... with the Dutch champions demanding £30m for the versatile defender who Erik ten Hag praised as an 'excellent player'

By Ben Miller For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal for Ajax player of the season Lisandro Martinez, according to a report.

Ajax want around £30million for Martinez, who was signed by Ten Hag from Argentinian side Defensa y Justicia in 2019 and has already been the subject of an unsuccessful £25million bid from the Gunners.

United are interested in Martinez but are not prioritising his position because of the number of centre-backs they currently have, Sky Sports News said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrYBW_0gGUImjR00
Lisandro Martinez won player of the season at the end of Ajax's triumphant 2021/22 campaign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzXUh_0gGUImjR00
Former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Martinez for Man United

The outlet suggested that Ten Hag will not urgently seek new faces in central defence while Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Eric Bailly are all on the books at Old Trafford.

Known as 'The Butcher of Amsterdam', Martinez helped Ajax win the Eredivisie title last season as part of a miserly defence who conceded only 19 goals in 34 games.

The 24-year-old was used as a centre-back during the campaign but Ten Hag was impressed by his versatility when he played at full-back on both flanks and as a central midfielder following his arrival in Amsterdam.

Martinez signed a two-year extension to his Ajax contract in 2021, committing him until 2025 after he became only the second Argentinian after Nicolas Tagliafico to reach 100 appearances for the club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUbuv_0gGUImjR00
Martinez is a ball-playing central defender with the ability to play as a full-back or in midfield

An Argentina debutant in 2019, Martinez was part of the squad who won the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley earlier this month and played for 62 minutes of his country's subsequent 5-0 thrashing of Estonia.

After agreeing new terms, Martinez said: 'I've grown a lot here. I've become a much stronger and smarter player here, and more calm on the ball.'

Ten Hag, who officially takes over at United on, predicted that Martinez would become a regular shortly after signing him to provide competition to Daley Blind, Tagliafico and Ryan Gravenberch.

Ten Hag said at the time: 'I find Lisandro Martínez an excellent player. He is actually starting material and this is why I talk with him a lot.'

Comments / 0

